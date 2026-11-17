Duetti / Key word(s): Financing

DUETTI SECURES $665M IN NEW FUNDING TO ACCELERATE INVESTMENT INTO INDEPENDENT MUSIC CATALOGS

17.11.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Duetti has now raised over $1.3 billion since inception in 2022, including three asset-backed securitizations in two years NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duetti Inc. ("Duetti" or the "Company"), the music company that partners with independent artists, songwriters, and producers to buy, manage, and market their catalogs, announces that it has secured $665 million in additional capital. The financing package includes a $450 million asset-backed securitization (ABS) anchored by global investment firm Carlyle, alongside $165 million of additional credit capacity provided by Viola Credit and a $50 million side facility with Flexpoint Ford and Truist Bank.



Since its establishment in 2022, Duetti has completed more than 1,600 catalog investments, and currently owns a highly diversified music catalog across over 50,000 masters and compositions, representing the works of over 3,000 recording artists. To date, Duetti has partnered with artists, songwriters and other rights owners from over 50 countries. The Company will use the new capital to significantly accelerate the pace and breadth of its investment activities across genres and geographies, as well as different types of music rights. "This funding marks a significant milestone for Duetti, firmly placing us among a distinguished group of music rights platforms operating at real scale, which allows us to unlock substantial benefits in terms of market intelligence and operating capabilities," said Lior Tibon, CEO and Co-Founder of Duetti. "Our third ABS transaction in just two years is more than five times the size of our inaugural deal in 2024, demonstrating our rapid growth, strong track record and increasing institutional demand for our catalog and business model." "We anchored this securitization because independent music royalties can generate the kind of recurring, diversified cash flows that asset-backed finance is built around," said Akhil Bansal, Head of Asset-Backed Finance at Carlyle. "Duetti pairs real industry expertise with the data and technology to build and manage catalogs at scale, and that's what gives us conviction in the platform." "Duetti's inaugural ABS transaction in 2024 helped pioneer securitization backed primarily by independent music catalogs, and the Company has since become a repeat issuer in the ABS market," said Salina Sabri, Managing Director at Barclays. "This latest transaction achieved a ratings upgrade and was placed with a broader group of institutional investors than the Company's prior issuances, marking the continued expansion of its ABS program and investor base." Duetti currently has over 110 full-time team members worldwide and continues to expand at pace in response to the demand from its creator audience. Over the past 12 months, it has opened offices in Nashville, Paris and Rio de Janeiro, in addition to its existing footprint in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and London. The Company continues to invest in proprietary technology, data infrastructure and operational capabilities to originate, acquire and manage music catalogs. Duetti has also developed a growing range of value-add catalog management and marketing programs, including royalty optimization, playlisting, remixes and other music audience development initiatives. The investment is being led by Carlyle's Asset-Backed Finance (ABF) team within its Global Credit platform. Carlyle brings to the partnership the ability to structure bespoke financial solutions for partners and artists. Since 2017, Carlyle has deployed more than $17 billion of capital into the sports, media, and entertainment sectors.















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