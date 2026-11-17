Beno Holding AG / Key word(s): Expansion

BENO Holding AG Expands Portfolio with Light-Industrial Property in the Cologne/Bonn Region

17.11.2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BENO Holding AG (“BENO”) (ISIN: DE000A11QLP3) signed a notarised purchase agreement on 16 November 2026 for another light-industrial property in Remagen, in the Cologne/Bonn/Koblenz economic region. The transaction is structured as a sale-and-leaseback.

The purchase price represents 10.5 times the agreed annual net rent, excluding service charges. A lease with a ten-year term and extension options has been signed with the previous owner, BAWO Türelemente GmbH. The family-owned company has been active in the specialist trade in doors and door frames for more than 50 years and can continue to use its established site over the long term. Acquisition due diligence in less than four weeks – digitally and AI-assisted Less than four weeks elapsed between the start of due diligence and the signing of the purchase agreement. Digital technologies played a key role in this process. A digital twin based on 3D scans enabled structured documentation of the building's condition and supported an AI-assisted technical assessment. Additional digital analysis tools helped review the extensive data room documentation quickly and draw conclusions relevant to the investment decision.

Michael Bussmann, Member of the Management Board of BENO Holding AG, comments:

“The transaction in Remagen demonstrates how we combine real estate expertise with digital and AI-assisted tools. What matters is not any single technology, but the interplay of building data, document analysis and standardised processes. This enables us to assess properties efficiently and make well-founded investment decisions within a short timeframe. It creates the conditions for us to continue expanding our portfolio and managing it efficiently.” Established Commercial Location with Long-Term Lease Built in 2006, the property comprises approximately 7,328 sqm of usable space on a 17,740 sqm site. The location is connected to the A61 motorway via the B9 and B266 federal highways and the A571 motorway link. The A61 is a major north-south transport corridor with above-average traffic volumes in the Sinzig area. The warehouse, distribution and commercial areas align with BENO's investment focus on existing properties offering long-term usability and potential for alternative occupiers.

The transaction also includes an existing photovoltaic installation that generates additional recurring revenue under a contractually agreed feed-in tariff.

The transaction was brokered by 4tytwo research. About BENO Holding AG BENO Holding AG is a property owner and asset manager specialising in light-industrial real estate. The company invests in flexible existing properties suitable for alternative occupiers, with recurring cash flows and development potential.

BENO follows a platform-based management approach that combines long-term ownership with digitally supported property management. Through active asset management, technical upgrades and the use of digital tools, the company systematically unlocks operational efficiency and value-enhancement potential within its portfolio.

The properties currently held in BENO's portfolio comprise thirteen sites in Germany, with around 40 tenants and approximately 165,000 sqm of usable space. Upon completion of the Remagen acquisition, the portfolio will comprise fourteen sites with approximately 172,000 sqm of usable space. The property portfolio volume, calculated on the basis of available property valuations and the purchase prices of property acquisitions contractually agreed in 2026, will then amount to approximately EUR 95.5 million.

17.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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