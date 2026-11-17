Encavis GmbH / Key word(s): Contract

Encavis signs PPA with e.optimum for around 38 GWh of wind power a year

17.11.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

Encavis signs PPA with e.optimum for around 38 GWh of wind power a year

Hamburg, 17 November 2026 – Encavis has signed a two-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with e.optimum AG for the annual supply of around 38 GWh of wind power. The electricity comes from the Encavis wind farms Bergheim and Drensteinfurt in North Rhine-Westphalia, with a total installed capacity of 16 MW.

As an independent energy purchasing group, e.optimum aggregates the electricity demand of its commercial and industrial customers to provide them with affordable power. Under the PPA, Encavis will supply electricity from its two wind farms to e.optimum for its customers from January 2027 until the end of 2028.

“Tailored energy procurement solutions are becoming an important instrument for a growing number of companies to source renewable energy on a predictable basis. What matters is that the generation profile and the procurement requirements fit together, as they do in our agreement with e.optimum. This is where we can offer flexible solutions from our own multi-technology portfolio and our structuring capabilities,” says Jorge Arenillas, Managing Director of Encavis Energy Solutions.

“Our partnership with Encavis underlines our mission towards a more sustainable energy future. With this PPA based on two wind farms, we aim to expand our portfolio and give our customers the option of an energy supply from renewable sources,” says Boris Käser, CEO of e.optimum AG.

Encavis has already marketed around 1.5 GW of generation capacity through power purchase agreements (PPAs), supplying almost 2 TWh of electricity annually to companies across Europe. This electricity comes exclusively from assets that Encavis owns and operates itself.

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About Encavis Encavis is a next‐generation independent power producer (IPP) enabling a flexible and resilient energy system by integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and market‐oriented optimisation to deliver affordable clean energy for industrial customers. The company operates a broadly diversified portfolio of onshore wind farms, ground‐mounted solar parks, and battery storage systems across 13 European countries, including Germany, Italy, and Spain. In addition, Encavis offers institutional investors attractive opportunities to participate in renewable energy assets. Its subsidiary, Stern Energy, further strengthens the portfolio as a Europe‐wide specialist in technical services for photovoltaic systems. With more than 5 gigawatts of total installed capacity, Encavis makes a meaningful contribution to sustainable energy supply and supports the achievement of Europe's climate goals. Further information can be found at About e.optimum As one of the largest independent energy suppliers in Germany, e.optimum, headquartered in Offenburg in southern Baden, has been a reliable partner to businesses on all matters relating to electricity and natural gas supply since 2010. Today, e.optimum supplies around 60,000 commercial and industrial customers across Germany with more than 5 billion kilowatt hours of electricity and natural gas per year. Its product portfolio is complemented by green electricity and the“e clean energy” support programme.

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