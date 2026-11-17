MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya's remarks bringing the focus back on the Shahi Idgah Mosque-Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi issue ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2027, have triggered a political exchange, with BJP leaders welcoming the proposed rejuvenation of the holy city and Opposition parties accused the ruling party of shifting the electoral discourse towards religion.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya represented the country's Sanatan heritage and described the proposed development of Mathura and Vrindavan as an opportunity for devotees across the country.

"Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya are our Sanatan heritage, and in Mathura, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already begun the work of beautifying and developing the city. Mathura and Vrindavan are both twin cities. In that respect, the rejuvenation of Mathura and Vrindavan is certainly a great opportunity for followers and lovers of Sanatan across the entire country," he said.

Khandelwal added that the proposed development would make it easier for devotees to worship Lord Krishna.

"Therefore, after Ayodhya, then Kashi, and after Kashi, if Mathura undergoes rejuvenation, it will be a tremendous gift from the government to the people of Sanatan," he said.

Congress leader Udit Raj, however, questioned the focus on religious issues, arguing that elections should revolve around development and public welfare.

"If they want the nation to prosper, then the discourse should be around development. Twenty-five thousand schools have been shut in Uttar Pradesh. Where will the children of the backward communities go?" he asked.

"Pollution, agriculture, technology, education and health should be the points for fighting elections, but here the elections are happening around faith and religion," he added.

Samajwadi Party MP, Awadhesh Prasad also criticised Maurya, claiming that he had little standing within the BJP and had failed to establish himself politically despite becoming Deputy Chief Minister.

SP MP Rajiv Rai launched a sharper attack, alleging that the BJP was using religious issues for political purposes and accusing its leaders of misappropriating temple offerings and land.

"If Ayodhya became theirs for stealing offerings, and became theirs for stealing land-so thieves feel that this territory has become theirs, then I won't comment much on it," Rai said.

Referring to the electoral setbacks faced by the BJP in Ayodhya and other constituencies, he said, "He is a political man; politically, in the parliamentary elections, Lord Ram kicked him out. Even in the MLC elections, they lost from Kashi, they lost from Prayagraj, and they lost from Mathura as well."

Rai further said that if the BJP intended to make Mathura its next political focus, it should not use the issue for alleged political or financial gains.

SP National General Secretary Shivpal Yadav, also rejected the BJP's claim over religious sites, saying, "It belongs to us, and it belongs to everyone. Neither Ayodhya nor Mathura belongs to those people of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

The political exchange followed Maurya's statement, "Ayodhya Hui Hamari, Ab Mathura Ki Baari", suggesting that the focus had shifted to Mathura after the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Maurya had also said that a grand temple would be built at Krishna Janmabhoomi, either through the judicial and legal process or through mutual dialogue. He had urged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to contribute to the proposed 'Kar Seva'.