MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor Nawwab Shah took a trip down memory lane as he recalled meeting Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on the sets of 'Panipat'.

Sharing a picture with the actor, Nawwab revealed that he had admired Sanjay since his younger days, making the encounter a special moment for him. Calling himself a lifelong fan, he said meeting someone he had looked up to for years was truly memorable.

He wrote:“BABA @duttsanjay Some moments take you right back to your younger days. Having admired Sanjay Dutt since I was a young boy, meeting him on the sets of Panipat was truly special. One of those rare moments when you get to meet someone you've looked up to for years. Always a fan! #SanjayDutt #Bollywood #PanipatTheFilm #IndianCinema #BollywoodLegends.”

Panipat released in 2019. The epic historical war film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, who co-produced it with Sunita Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar and Firoz Nadiadwala.

The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, with Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Kunal Kapoor and Ravindra Mahajani in supporting roles.

Set during the Third Battle of Panipat, the film depicts the conflict between the Maratha Empire and the forces of Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali, focusing on Maratha commander Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

The production involved large-scale sets, period costumes and visual effects to recreate 18th-century India and the battle sequences. The soundtrack was composed by Ajay–Atul, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Nawwab made his acting career in 1993 with "Akbar The Great" as Babar. Later, he appeared in popular serials such as "Shaktimaan" in 1997 and "Indian" in 1999.

He worked with director Rajeev Kumar in 2000 in Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. The film starred Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala.

Ujjal Chattopadhyay's Escape from Taliban was the first film which had given Nawwab a chance to "prove his talent". The story was more focused on Manisha Koirala, but Shah's performance was praised.

His performances in Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya and Saurabh Shukla's Chehraa fetched some praise. In 2011, Nawwab was signed to play a villain in Salman Khan's Bodyguard. He then played another negative role as Jabbar, in Don 2, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. He also appeared in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as a Pakistani athletics coach. The actor married Pooja Batra in July 2019.