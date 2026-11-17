Qatar Calendar, powered by Visit Qatar, is set to bring The Illusionists – Direct from Broadway to Doha, with the spectacular live production taking place at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) – Al Mayassa Theatre from 10 to 16 December 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The theatrical production invites audiences to experience the magic and grandeur of Broadway through a captivating showcase of world-class illusions, theatrical artistry, breathtaking visual effects, and daring stunts. Combining imagination, technology and extraordinary human skill, the show takes audiences on an immersive journey filled with mystery, wonder and unexpected moments.

The addition of The Illusionists – Direct from Broadway further enriches Qatar's year-round entertainment calendar, offering experiences that cater to the expectations of visitors from within Qatar and abroad, while further strengthening Doha's position as a preferred family tourism destination.