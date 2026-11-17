FPIs Have Significant Potential for Further Buying in Indian Markets

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have significant room to increase their exposure to India's financial sector as their relative positioning in the segment remains below the five-year average, indicating potential for further buying as foreign flows return to domestic equities, brokerage firm Jefferies said in a report.

According to the report, as of the September 2026 quarter-end, FPIs' relative overweight positioning in financials was 2.3 percentage points below the five-year average and 6.2 percentage points below the peak overweight position recorded in March 2023. The brokerage said the recent revival in foreign investment flows could provide support to Indian equities, particularly financial stocks, where overseas investors have not yet rebuilt their exposure to historical levels. Jefferies said,“Financials relative positioning for FPIs is below average, leaving room for catch-up”.

FPI flows have turned positive since mid-October, with net buying reaching USD 11.4 billion so far. Of this, net FPI buying during November so far stood at USD 9.6 billion, accompanied by a sharp rally in banking stocks. Jefferies noted that the recent buying follows two years of foreign outflows, which brought FPI ownership in the BSE 500 to a 12-year low of 17.3 per cent as of September 2026. In contrast, domestic institutional investors' (DIIs) shareholding in the BSE 500 rose to 18.8 per cent, a 12-year high, supported by persistent inflows. Promoters' stake stood at 48.5 per cent, down 2 percentage points from its peak in June 2024, while direct individual ownership remained stable at 8.5%.

Jefferies said non-India-dedicated active funds accounted for the largest share of FPI assets under custody, at 63.8 per cent of the total USD 691 billion as of September 2026. These funds could increase their allocations to Indian equities given their relatively light positioning. Beyond financials, FPIs were overweight on healthcare by 0.2 percentage points and real estate by 0.1 percentage points. They remained underweight across other sectors, with the largest underweight positions in energy at 1.7 percentage points, consumer staples at 1.3 percentage points and consumer discretionary at 1 percentage point.

Jefferies further observed that large-cap stocks have led the recent market rally. Since mid-October, the Nifty 100 has gained 9 per cent, compared with gains of 4 per cent in mid-cap stocks and 2 per cent in small-cap stocks. Among large-cap stocks, 60 per cent of companies with an FPI-to-DII ownership ratio above 1 were able to outperform the Nifty 100, the report said. The brokerage said a sustained recovery in foreign flows could disproportionately benefit large-cap stocks and reiterated its preference for large caps over small- and mid-cap stocks. (ANI)