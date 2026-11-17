Moving into a rented home in a new city can be challenging, particularly when tenants have to find a property that suits their budget, preferred location and daily needs. While rental agreements are intended to establish clear expectations between landlords and tenants, disagreements can sometimes arise over privacy, property access and individual responsibilities. A recent Reddit post has sparked a discussion about these concerns after a tenant in Bengaluru claimed that their landlord demanded a spare key to their rented flat but refused to inform them before entering the property.

The tenant, who recently moved to Bengaluru for work, shared their experience on Reddit, explaining how the disagreement began shortly after they moved into a two-bedroom flat with their brother near Bellandur. The incident has prompted discussions about whether landlords should have unrestricted access to rented properties and whether tenants are entitled to privacy after signing a rental agreement.

Bengaluru Tenant Says Landlord Demanded Spare Key

According to the Reddit post, the tenant and their brother initially approached local brokers while searching for a two-bedroom flat near their office in Bellandur. However, they found that several properties were either overpriced or did not match their online photographs. Additionally, most brokers demanded brokerage equivalent to one month's rent.

The brothers eventually turned to rental platforms such as NoBroker and 99acres, where they found a direct-owner listing on NoBroker. They liked the spacious flat, its location within a gated society and the fact that it was within their budget.

The owner reportedly appeared friendly during the property visit. After finalising the deal, the brothers signed the rental agreement and moved into the flat the previous week.

However, the situation reportedly changed when the landlord suddenly asked them to provide a spare key to the property.

Landlord wants a spare key to our flat and refuses to tell us when he'll use it!by u/FrostingGullible9904 in indianrealestate

Landlord Insists On Unrestricted Access To Rented Flat

Initially, the tenant assumed that the landlord wanted the spare key for emergencies and did not object to the request. However, when they asked whether the owner would inform them before entering the flat, the landlord reportedly became irritated.

According to the tenant, the owner argued that it was his property and that he should not have to seek permission every time he wanted to check something.

The tenant explained that they had no objection to property inspections, provided the landlord informed them beforehand. However, the owner allegedly insisted on unrestricted access, stating that he lived nearby and occasionally needed to check the property.

The tenant also pointed out that the spare-key arrangement and unrestricted access had never been discussed or included in the rental agreement.

They added that they paid their rent on time and had not caused any problems. The disagreement was not about refusing the landlord entry but about wanting to be informed before someone entered their home.

Tenant Questions Right To Privacy After Paying Rent

Expressing discomfort over the situation, the tenant questioned whether paying rent for an entire flat should not guarantee basic privacy.

While the tenant's brother suggested handing over the spare key to avoid unnecessary arguments, they remained uncomfortable with the possibility of someone entering their home when they were away.

The Reddit user also questioned whether such demands were normal among landlords and tenants, particularly when the agreement did not include any provision allowing unrestricted access to the property.

How Did Social Media React?

The Reddit post, shared on the subreddit r/indianrealestate, received responses from users who shared their own experiences with landlords and spare keys. Several commenters suggested that landlords should respect tenants' privacy and communicate with them before visiting a rented property.

One user commented:“I had a landlord who never visited even once in 3 years, he stayed in the same city but 20 kilometres always. Another one only visited once in 2 years or once in a year. None have ever visited without us being at home and it's never been an issue. Ask him to refund the full amount if he doesn't agree because this was not informed earlier and most landlords never donthis unless there is some shady thing going on.”

Commentby u/FrostingGullible9904 from discussion in indianrealestate

A second user commented: "Bro my landlord lives below my flat, never once visited. This doesn't seem normal."

Commentby u/FrostingGullible9904 from discussion in indianrealestate

A third user commented: "I was in similar situation 3 years ago. My landlord, an elderly lady wanted to keep the spare key. It was surprising to me because she demanded this after all formal procedures were done such as rental agreement paying deposit and rent. Thankfully her son intervened saying it's not right to keep a spare key and I had both keys with me."

Commentby u/FrostingGullible9904 from discussion in indianrealestate

Do Tenants Have A Right To Privacy In A Rented Home?

Although landlords legally own their properties, tenants are entitled to occupy and enjoy the rented premises during the tenancy. This means that ownership does not automatically give a landlord unrestricted access to a property occupied by tenants.

It is generally advisable for landlords to inform tenants in advance before entering a rented home for inspections, repairs or maintenance. The terms of the rental agreement also play an important role in determining the conditions under which a landlord can access the property.

Section 17 of the Model Tenancy Act, 2021, provides for at least 24 hours' prior notice before a landlord or property manager enters rented premises for specified purposes, including repairs, inspections and other reasonable reasons mentioned in the tenancy agreement. The notice must specify the date, time and reason for entry. The provision also includes exceptions for emergencies.

However, the Model Tenancy Act is a framework intended for adoption by individual states and Union Territories. Its provisions do not automatically apply throughout India. Therefore, tenants in Bengaluru should check the applicable Karnataka laws and the terms of their rental agreements rather than assume that the 24-hour notice provision automatically applies to their tenancy.

Ultimately, a landlord's ownership rights and a tenant's right to privacy need to be respected. The Bengaluru incident has once again sparked a discussion about spare keys, property access and the boundaries between landlords and tenants.