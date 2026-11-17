

The filing came shortly after IREN stock plunged to a 52-week low of $16.01 in regular trading hours on Monday amid a broad technology selloff in AI infrastructure names.

In August, IREN disclosed in its earnings call that it had signed a deal with a leading AI lab without naming the customer. A report in The Information in October stated that people familiar with the matter said Anthropic also had an unannounced multiyear cloud deal with IREN.

Shares of IREN Limited (IREN) edged up more than 1% overnight after hitting a 52-week low on Monday, as Intel Corp. (INTC) reported a sizeable stake in the company in a regulatory filing.

The stock is also garnering buzz ahead of Anthropic's (ANT) IPO on Wednesday. Earlier in October, The Information reported that Anthropic is IREN's mystery AI cloud customer that it alluded to earlier during its earnings call. Retail investors are hoping for a deal announcement soon.

Intel Reveals Stake In IREN

Intel revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission 13F filing on Monday that it held 1.29 million shares of IREN, valued at about $52.75 million, as of Sept. 30.

One retail investor on Stocktwits said,“$IREN with Intel news we should be down the least from the Neo clouds.”

The filing came shortly after IREN stock plunged to a 52-week low of $16.01 in regular trading hours on Monday amid a broad technology selloff in AI infrastructure names as investors tap out of AI names amid growing uncertainty in the sector.

Nvidia Corp.'s (NVDA) recent CEO scandal and subsequent resignation have had a domino effect on the sector, dragging down AI-related names. AI regulations, rising interest rates, and the midterm elections have also pressured the sector.

Is An Anthropic Deal On The Cards?

In August, IREN disclosed in its earnings call that it had signed a deal with a leading AI lab without naming the customer. A report from The Information in October said people familiar with the matter said Anthropic also had an unannounced multiyear cloud deal with IREN.

IREN stock is down more than 56% in 2026 amid a rotation out of neoclouds, but adding Anthropic as a customer, especially ahead of the Claude-maker's highly anticipated public listing, could significantly boost IREN's value.

One user on Stocktwits noted,“IREN has been named a leading shortlisted bidder for Anthropic's massive 1.4 gigawatt Australian data center tender.”

Another user said,“$IREN announce ANTHROPIC DEAL and pump to $30 real quick AH.”

A third user said,“$IREN Is there a deal announcement coming very soon?”

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