Land Rover plans to launch a brand-new compact electric SUV called 'Defender Sport' in the market by 2027.

Luxury carmaker Land Rover is preparing to launch a new compact electric SUV named 'Defender' in 2027. The company positions this as a unique new model sitting below the larger Defender 90, 110, and 130 models currently on sale, rather than just an electric version of them.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) builds this car on its modern Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform. People generally call it the 'Defender Sport'. The Halewood factory in the UK will start producing it in 2027. The company plans to introduce a hybrid model in the future, right after the electric version.

This electric SUV is the first completely new product launching under the unique strategy of the Defender brand. The current lineup includes the Defender 90, 110, and 130 models, along with the high-performance Octa and commercial Hardtop variants.

The new model expects to have a length slightly over 4.5 metres. Many people widely use the name 'Defender Sport', but JLR has not yet confirmed the official name of the production model. Reports suggest the company is also considering the name 'Defender 80'. The main goal is to expand the Defender brand and retain its traditional off-road capability and toughness, rather than replacing the existing models.

This electric Defender gets ready on the EMA platform, which JLR developed for its next-generation mid-size electric SUVs. The company designed this platform focusing on battery-electric powertrains, and it has the flexibility to support hybrid technology in the future. However, placing the batteries under the floor creates engineering challenges for a vehicle that needs to deliver extreme off-road performance. Defender management stated that the size and battery layout of this new platform might slightly reduce wheel travel and suspension flexibility compared to current Defender models.

But this does not mean the new model lacks off-road capability. JLR says their priority is to protect the hallmarks of the Defender. The car will likely feature separate electric motors on the front and rear axles, providing independent torque to all four wheels.

The upright square shape, flat rear, and straight windscreen of the Defender create aerodynamic challenges when cutting through the air, compared to regular electric cars. This could impact the driving range and performance of the car. Therefore, JLR is working hard to balance the traditional look of the Defender with the aerodynamics required for an electric car. Furthermore, the company focuses on thoroughly testing the durability and performance of the car in various climates, rather than rushing production.

The JLR Halewood plant in Merseyside, UK, will begin production of this car in 2027. The company will also manufacture the new Range Rover GT on the EMA platform at this same plant. JLR will launch the hybrid version in the next phase, after the electric model comes out. To make way for this new Defender production, the Halewood plant expects to gradually phase out production of the Range Rover Evoque model currently manufactured there.

Existing Defender models will not immediately become battery cars because of the arrival of this new small electric SUV. JLR plans to offer various options like mild-hybrid, full-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric, depending on the market and the specific models. Therefore, this electric car joins the Defender family as a brand-new member, rather than replacing the current petrol and diesel models.