MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Australia icon and former cricketer Matthew Hayden discussed the re-emergence of the Sandpapergate scandal and the ongoing tussle in Australian cricket, saying that supporters deserve clear answers.

Usman Khawaja's explosive claims about the scandal in his book, Sabr, have evoked memories of the infamous Sandpapergate incident of 2018, when Australia banned their then-captain Steve Smith, then-vice-captain David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft for their roles in the Cape Town ball-tampering Test match.

Khawaja claimed that the entire Australian team was aware that sandpaper was being used on the cricket ball during the 2018 Cape Town Test match against South Africa, and that the Aussies had done the same in the previous Test in Port Elizabeth.

The claims were backed by former opener David Warner, although current Australian captain Pat Cummins called Khawaja's claims "complete and utter nonsense".

Hayden, speaking on JioStar's 'Sandpapergate: The Unsettled debate', spoke on the infamous scandal, demanding answers for the supporters. "The fundamental question here is: what was damaged, and why is it relevant? And it's as simple as this: it's because when integrity is broken, trust then gets damaged, and all of these new accounts have just reopened the questions of accountability.

"So supporters, in my opinion, really deserve clear answers. Eight years passing doesn't automatically resolve the hurt or the disagreement," Hayden said during the show.

He added that he takes the statements of both Khawaja and Cummins seriously but added that there is a need to "distinguish what someone's personally witnessed from what they actually believe others knew."

"So when it comes to the account itself, I don't really necessarily want to take sides here. I take Usman's account seriously. I take Pat's denial seriously.

"And because I wasn't in that dressing room, we need to distinguish what someone's personally witnessed from what they actually believe others knew. And I can, however, condemn what has happened without pretending that I can settle every dispute over the facts," he added.