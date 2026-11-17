Bethlehem Priest Claims US Rejects Visa Over Palestinian Identity
(MENAFN) A Greek Orthodox priest serving in Bethlehem says the United States refused his visa application because he is Palestinian, as he warned that Israeli occupation, attacks by settlers and worsening economic conditions are prompting more Palestinian Christians to leave their homeland.
Father Issa Thaljieh, the Greek Orthodox parish priest in Bethlehem, in the southern West Bank, said he had received an invitation to participate in an Orthodox Jewish conference in the United States on Nov. 14.
Despite restrictions imposed during US President Donald Trump’s administration, Thaljieh decided to submit an application, hoping he could be granted an exemption.
“But my application was rejected, and I was told they would not be able to grant me an exception,” he said.
At the start of 2026, Washington introduced entry restrictions affecting travelers holding documents issued or approved by the Palestinian Authority, while allowing only a limited number of exemptions.
The measures apply to both immigration and short-term travel, including visits for educational and medical purposes, making it more difficult for Palestinians to attend religious, cultural and academic gatherings.
Thaljieh said he had wanted to share Bethlehem’s message of peace and love as Christmas approached, while also drawing attention to the hardships Palestinians face under Israeli occupation.
Father Issa Thaljieh, the Greek Orthodox parish priest in Bethlehem, in the southern West Bank, said he had received an invitation to participate in an Orthodox Jewish conference in the United States on Nov. 14.
Despite restrictions imposed during US President Donald Trump’s administration, Thaljieh decided to submit an application, hoping he could be granted an exemption.
“But my application was rejected, and I was told they would not be able to grant me an exception,” he said.
At the start of 2026, Washington introduced entry restrictions affecting travelers holding documents issued or approved by the Palestinian Authority, while allowing only a limited number of exemptions.
The measures apply to both immigration and short-term travel, including visits for educational and medical purposes, making it more difficult for Palestinians to attend religious, cultural and academic gatherings.
Thaljieh said he had wanted to share Bethlehem’s message of peace and love as Christmas approached, while also drawing attention to the hardships Palestinians face under Israeli occupation.
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