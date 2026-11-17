Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach Kicks Off The Festive Season With Its Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 17th November 2026: The countdown to Christmas begins at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach as the hotel brings back its much-anticipated Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony on 14th November 2026, transforming its poolside into a festive gathering filled with cheer, culinary traditions and joyful moments.
Adding an extra dash of excitement to this year's celebration is the return of Little Master Chef for its second edition. The experience invited children to step into the role of little chefs through a series of fun, hands-on culinary activities, including decorating cupcakes, making pasta, pizza and sandwich. For the event, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach collaborated with The Nest India Foundation, a registered charitable trust based in Mumbai, established in January 2008. The foundation works towards supporting orphaned and underprivileged children, helping them realise their full potential. As part of the celebration, 10 girls from the foundation participated in the event, enjoying the festive activities and being part of the celebrations.
The guests came together for the traditional cake-mixing ceremony, followed by the Little Master Chef activities, and an elegant seaside high tea. With a specially curated selection of savoury bites, delectable desserts and festive treats, the afternoon promised a delightful blend of culinary indulgence and seasonal celebrations.
The afternoon was filled with the much-loved cake-mixing ritual, where guests, children and the hotel's culinary team came together, dressed in chef's caps, aprons and gloves, to mix an assortment of carefully selected ingredients. The mixture will now be left to mature over the coming weeks, allowing the flavours to develop ahead of the Christmas season and the preparation of the hotel's signature festive offerings.
Kunal Shanker, General Manager, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, said, "The festive season is all about bringing people together, creating cherished memories and celebrating traditions that hold a special place in our hearts. It was a great pleasure for us at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach to collaborate with The Nest India Foundation and welcome the children as part of our festive celebrations. We believe that such initiatives go beyond the festivities; they are about spreading happiness, fostering inclusivity, and creating meaningful moments of togetherness"
Adding an extra dash of excitement to this year's celebration is the return of Little Master Chef for its second edition. The experience invited children to step into the role of little chefs through a series of fun, hands-on culinary activities, including decorating cupcakes, making pasta, pizza and sandwich. For the event, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach collaborated with The Nest India Foundation, a registered charitable trust based in Mumbai, established in January 2008. The foundation works towards supporting orphaned and underprivileged children, helping them realise their full potential. As part of the celebration, 10 girls from the foundation participated in the event, enjoying the festive activities and being part of the celebrations.
The guests came together for the traditional cake-mixing ceremony, followed by the Little Master Chef activities, and an elegant seaside high tea. With a specially curated selection of savoury bites, delectable desserts and festive treats, the afternoon promised a delightful blend of culinary indulgence and seasonal celebrations.
The afternoon was filled with the much-loved cake-mixing ritual, where guests, children and the hotel's culinary team came together, dressed in chef's caps, aprons and gloves, to mix an assortment of carefully selected ingredients. The mixture will now be left to mature over the coming weeks, allowing the flavours to develop ahead of the Christmas season and the preparation of the hotel's signature festive offerings.
Kunal Shanker, General Manager, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, said, "The festive season is all about bringing people together, creating cherished memories and celebrating traditions that hold a special place in our hearts. It was a great pleasure for us at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach to collaborate with The Nest India Foundation and welcome the children as part of our festive celebrations. We believe that such initiatives go beyond the festivities; they are about spreading happiness, fostering inclusivity, and creating meaningful moments of togetherness"
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