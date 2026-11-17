MENAFN - GetNews) Bryce Neighbors, owner of Young's Automotive Service Center in Covina, California, explains why full diagnostic work, not guesswork, is the service his shop is built around.

Covina, CA - November 17, 2026 - A customer brings in a car with a warning light, a strange noise, or a part that failed twice already. Bryce Neighbors says the instinct in a lot of shops is to replace the most likely part and send the car out the door.

He runs his shop differently. Every repair starts with a diagnostic check that looks at the whole system a problem could come from, not just the part that seems obvious.

"A part can fail because something else is wrong upstream," Neighbors says. "If you replace the part without finding that cause, the customer is back in a few weeks with the same light on."

The Tools Behind the Checks

Young's Automotive Service Center uses computer scan tools built to communicate with all makes and models, not just one brand. Neighbors also keeps professional cleaning and machining equipment on hand for jobs that need more than a scan tool to solve.

He runs the shop on service writing software from Mitchell One and Snap-On, which keeps diagnostic records and repair history organized for every car that comes through the door. That record matters when a car returns months later with a related issue. The technician working on it can see what was checked before, not just what was fixed.

Why Guesswork Costs More

Neighbors holds master technician status through the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, earned over more than ten years at an independent shop before he bought his own. That background shapes how he thinks about a diagnosis gone wrong.

A part swapped on a guess is a cost the customer pays twice: once for the wrong part, and again for the part that actually needed replacing. Neighbors says a thorough diagnostic check at the start is what keeps that second bill from happening.

"I'd rather spend thirty extra minutes testing before I touch anything," he says. "That half hour is cheaper than a part that didn't need to come out."

A Shop Built Around This Service

Neighbors bought Young's Automotive Service Center in 2020 after more than ten years working at an independent shop in Covina and six years teaching automotive technology full time at Citrus College. Both of those jobs put diagnostic work in front of him daily, whether he was tracing a problem on a customer's car or walking a student through the same process on a lift.

That history is part of why diagnostics, not quick part swaps, sit at the center of how his shop operates now. He says teaching the reasoning behind a diagnosis to students taught him to slow down and explain it the same way to customers.

What Customers Can Expect

Neighbors says a customer should leave his shop understanding what was wrong with their car and why the fix he recommended will hold. He walks through the scan results and the testing in plain terms before any repair starts, so a customer is not signing off on work they do not understand.

"People don't need to know how to fix a car," he says. "They just need to trust that I found the real problem before I started working on it."

That trust, he says, is what keeps customers coming back to an independent shop instead of driving to a dealership across town.

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About Bryce Neighbors

Bryce Neighbors is the owner of Young's Automotive Service Center, an independent auto repair shop in Covina, California. He holds master technician status from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence and spent six years teaching automotive technology full time at Citrus College before buying the shop in 2020.

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