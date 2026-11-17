MENAFN - GetNews) Out November 13 and produced by Tom Michael, the Atlanta singer's follow-up to“Feel Too Little” captures a heartbreak she once believed would last forever.

ATLANTA, GA - November 17, 2026 - Livvy Landin has more to say. Following her debut,“Feel Too Little,” the Atlanta singer returns with“Still Mine,” a tender, understated heartbreak song about a relationship that's over and a connection that isn't. On her second single, knowing that someone is gone proves easier than learning to feel that way.

“'Still Mine' is about returning to the places you shared with someone after the relationship ends,” Livvy says.“You're thinking, 'Maybe you're not here, but emotionally, in my head, you're definitely still here with me, and you're still mine.' It's almost like the ghost of that person is still there.”

The song began in April 2025, less than a week after a messy breakup ended a year-and-a-half-long relationship. Livvy went on a date with someone new, who took her to a place she and her ex had visited regularly. An attempt to move forward brought her straight back into the relationship she was trying to leave behind. When her date tried to kiss her at the end of the evening, she couldn't bring herself to kiss him back. She went home, slept, and wrote“Still Mine” the following morning.

“I was clearly not as ready to move on as I thought I was,” she says.

Produced by Tom Michael,“Still Mine” approaches that realization with tenderness and restraint. Its lyrics follow the uncomfortable effort of being present with someone new while privately comparing every interaction to a former love. A compliment becomes a reminder of how someone else used to say it. Changing her hair and moving her ex's belongings fail to create the emotional distance she hoped for. The line“But I still bleed in present tense” gives the song's lingering connection a precise expression.

As the song develops, Livvy begins to distinguish the person she misses from the relationship that ended.“I don't want you back - just the version you were / Before we turned heaven into hurt,” she sings. That admission complicates the title. She is holding on to a remembered closeness, even as she recognizes how far the relationship had moved from it.

By the time Livvy prepared to release“Still Mine,” her relationship with the song had changed, too. The feelings she captured in April 2025 had seemed permanent when she wrote them. Looking back more than a year later, she could hear the song with affection for the girl who believed she would never recover.

“And I don't say that to invalidate what I felt, because it was real, and it hurt,” Livvy explains.“But I think that's the beautiful thing about music. You can capture the worst moment of your life in a song, and one day, that song becomes proof that you made it through.”

An 18-year-old Atlanta-based singer, Livvy earned first-place singing honors at IMTA Los Angeles, where she also received acting awards.“Still Mine” follows her debut release,“Feel Too Little,” continuing her introduction as a recording artist through personal songwriting.

Livvy wrote“Still Mine” before she could imagine feeling differently. She releases it knowing that she does, with a message for listeners who fear they'll never get over someone: the way you feel now won't last forever.

“You don't have to believe that today. I didn't either.”

“Still Mine” is streaming everywhere.

Producer: Tom Michael

ABOUT LIVVY LANDIN

Livvy Landin is an 18-year-old Atlanta-based singer-songwriter whose music explores the experiences of young women finding their way through love and heartbreak. Drawing from her own life, she writes candidly about feelings that can be difficult to admit, capturing the uncertainty of first relationships and the process of learning to trust yourself. Born in Colorado and raised in Georgia and Michigan, Livvy also works as an actor and model. She earned first-place singing honors at IMTA Los Angeles, where she also received acting awards.

ABOUT LAURELANNE PR + MGMT

Laurelanne PR + MGMT is an Atlanta-based music publicity and artist management company founded by Laurelanne Davis. The company also runs laurelanne, an editorial outlet covering emerging pop that launched in July 2023, and its roster work centers on female artists building careers outside the major-label system. Where Pop Music Lives.

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