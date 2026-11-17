Over 4,600 Reports: Chase, BofA, Zelle Hit by Online Banking Outage
(MENAFN) Online banking faltered for thousands of customers across the United States on Monday, with users of several major financial institutions reporting trouble getting into their accounts, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.
Complaints centered on JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and payments platform Zelle. Users said they were unable to log in, view balances or complete transactions.
As of 1845 GMT, Downdetector had logged more than 4,600 reports involving Chase and over 1,500 involving Bank of America.
Some Chase customers were met with an error message that read: “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later.”
In a reply to a customer on U.S. social media platform X, Chase acknowledged the disruption. The bank said it was working to resolve a problem with online banking and urged users to try again later.
Nothing pointed to the involvement of malicious actors in the technical issue at JPMorgan Chase, CNBC reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Downdetector compiles user-submitted reports of service problems, so its figures may not capture the full number of customers affected. The cause of the disruptions was not immediately clear, and there was no indication that every affected institution was dealing with the same underlying issue.
Complaints centered on JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and payments platform Zelle. Users said they were unable to log in, view balances or complete transactions.
As of 1845 GMT, Downdetector had logged more than 4,600 reports involving Chase and over 1,500 involving Bank of America.
Some Chase customers were met with an error message that read: “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later.”
In a reply to a customer on U.S. social media platform X, Chase acknowledged the disruption. The bank said it was working to resolve a problem with online banking and urged users to try again later.
Nothing pointed to the involvement of malicious actors in the technical issue at JPMorgan Chase, CNBC reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Downdetector compiles user-submitted reports of service problems, so its figures may not capture the full number of customers affected. The cause of the disruptions was not immediately clear, and there was no indication that every affected institution was dealing with the same underlying issue.
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