MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Antalya, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- HRH Princess Dana Firas stressed the importance of integrating cultural heritage protection into climate policies and strategies during a meeting with Jordan's delegation to the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya.

During a visit to the Jordanian pavilion, Princess Dana met with Ministry of Environment Secretary-General Omar Arabiyat and delegation members to discuss strengthening climate action, safeguarding cultural heritage and expanding youth participation in environmental initiatives.

Princess Dana emphasized the need to protect archaeological and heritage sites threatened by the effects of climate change, highlighting the importance of incorporating cultural considerations into national and international climate strategies.

She also called for greater investment in young people's capabilities, encouraging their participation in innovation and efforts to address climate challenges.

Arabiyat said the Ministry of Environment places climate change adaptation at the forefront of national environmental policies, particularly in key sectors such as water and agriculture.

He highlighted the ministry's focus on increasing the participation of women and young people in climate initiatives and creating green employment opportunities.

Arabiyat also emphasized the importance of expanding partnerships among government institutions and other stakeholders to strengthen coordination between climate action and cultural heritage protection.

He said closer cooperation would support sustainable development goals and contribute to building a more resilient future in the face of climate change.

//Petra// RZ