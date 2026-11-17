MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Judicial expert assessments carried out by individuals who are not officially accredited and registered are legally invalid under Regulation No. 48 of 2026 governing expert services before regular courts, Minister of Justice Dr. Bassam Talhouni said Tuesday.

Talhouni said the regulation limits judicial expert work to professionals who have completed the required accreditation procedures and are formally listed in the Judicial Experts Registry.

He explained that Article 3(a) prohibits individuals from providing expert services before courts without meeting the prescribed accreditation and registration requirements, ensuring that such work is subject to established professional and technical standards.

The requirements also allow authorities to verify experts' qualifications, competencies and areas of specialization, he added.

Talhouni said invalidating expert assessments conducted in violation of the regulation provides a legal safeguard for litigants' rights, protects the integrity of judicial proceedings and strengthens the reliability of technical reports used by courts to resolve disputes.

The regulation provides a limited exception for rare or highly specialized fields where no qualified experts are available in the registry.

In such cases, courts may appoint an external specialist on a one-time basis, subject to specific conditions and a reasoned judicial decision. The specialist cannot be appointed in another case without completing the required registration procedures.

Talhouni said the provisions are part of the Ministry of Justice's efforts to establish a comprehensive judicial expertise framework based on professional competence, specialization and compliance with legal and technical standards.

He added that the measures aim to improve the quality of judicial expert assessments and strengthen confidence in the justice system.

//Petra// RZ