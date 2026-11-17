MENAFN - UkrinForm) Herem, a former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, made the remarks to journalists ahead of a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels, according to Ukrinform.

“I believe that Ukraine should become a NATO member in the future... I cannot imagine peace in Europe if Ukraine is not in the same boat as us,” Herem said.

Asked by a Ukrinform correspondent whether Kyiv should accept a proposal to grant Ukraine NATO membership in exchange for territory, the Estonian minister said he did not support such an arrangement.

“Ukraine must keep what belongs to it,” Herem said.

He also highlighted the scale of Estonia's assistance to Ukraine.

“This year, we have provided Ukraine with assistance amounting to 0.3% of our GDP, and we will continue to do so,” the Estonian defense minister said.

Estonian FM: Putin is the only one who can stop war, Ukraine must join

Herem reiterated that Estonia was closing its border with Russia to travelers and seeking European support for“further steps.”

“Banning Russian combatants from entering Europe – or even going further,” he said, explaining Estonia's proposal.

He stressed that Estonia's position remained unchanged despite an attempted Russian sabotage operation targeting an Estonian defense company on Saturday. According to Herem, this was the second such incident in the past five months.

“Estonia's response is clear: we will continue to support Ukraine,” he said.

As reported, eight people were detained in Estonia on suspicio of attempting to set fire to a defense plant on behalf of Russia.

Estonia will close its border with Russia to travelers on December 1 following the attempted arson attack on the defense plant.

Photo: ERR