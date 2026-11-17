Zelenskyy: Ukraine Diplomacy “Actively Underway” as Europe Joins
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Europe has joined the negotiating teams working on a Ukrainian settlement for the first time, a shift in a diplomatic process he says is now “actively underway.”
In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the teams had held another round of discussions, with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner joining remotely.
“Today there was another conversation of the negotiating groups — Ukrainian, American and European — at the level of the teams. Diplomatic processes are actively underway, and we hope they will not be in vain,” he said.
The parties agreed to hold a follow-up meeting in Berlin within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing, Zelenskyy said. The aim is to develop concrete joint steps in the ongoing diplomatic effort to end the war.
He said European countries were represented for the first time by the full group of officials expected to take part in negotiations with Russia.
“Europe was represented for the first time in this conversation in full by precisely those who will represent it at the negotiations with the Russians. These are France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Poland, representatives of the EU, that is, the European Commission and the European Council, and a NATO representative,” he noted.
Zelenskyy gave no date for the Berlin meeting and offered no further details on the proposals discussed.
In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the teams had held another round of discussions, with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner joining remotely.
“Today there was another conversation of the negotiating groups — Ukrainian, American and European — at the level of the teams. Diplomatic processes are actively underway, and we hope they will not be in vain,” he said.
The parties agreed to hold a follow-up meeting in Berlin within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing, Zelenskyy said. The aim is to develop concrete joint steps in the ongoing diplomatic effort to end the war.
He said European countries were represented for the first time by the full group of officials expected to take part in negotiations with Russia.
“Europe was represented for the first time in this conversation in full by precisely those who will represent it at the negotiations with the Russians. These are France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Poland, representatives of the EU, that is, the European Commission and the European Council, and a NATO representative,” he noted.
Zelenskyy gave no date for the Berlin meeting and offered no further details on the proposals discussed.
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