US Major Accuses Pentagon of Overlooking Security Risks Before Kuwait Strike
(MENAFN) A US Army major who survived an Iranian attack on a temporary military operations facility in Kuwait that claimed the lives of six American service members has filed a whistleblower complaint accusing the Pentagon of disregarding warnings about insufficient troop protection, CNN reported Sunday.
The complaint was delivered last week to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, as Democratic lawmakers prepare to launch extensive investigations into the Trump administration's management of the conflict with Iran after assuming control of Congress in January.
Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom described the March 1 incident as a "tactical failure" involving the Army, its leadership and himself during an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes, broadcast Sunday.
"We just did not plan this well, and this needs to be a lesson that we learn,” he said, noting that some people had described the operations center as a “trailer park.”
The Iranian strike targeted the Shuaiba port in Kuwait, killing six US Army Reserve personnel and marking the first fatalities among American military forces since the outbreak of the war with Iran. Numerous other service members were wounded, including Ramsbottom.
Although senior Pentagon officials had characterized the military facility as fortified when the attack occurred, a source familiar with the site previously told CNN that its protective infrastructure largely consisted of concrete barriers intended to defend against vehicle bombings rather than more advanced threats such as drones and missiles.
The complaint was delivered last week to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, as Democratic lawmakers prepare to launch extensive investigations into the Trump administration's management of the conflict with Iran after assuming control of Congress in January.
Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom described the March 1 incident as a "tactical failure" involving the Army, its leadership and himself during an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes, broadcast Sunday.
"We just did not plan this well, and this needs to be a lesson that we learn,” he said, noting that some people had described the operations center as a “trailer park.”
The Iranian strike targeted the Shuaiba port in Kuwait, killing six US Army Reserve personnel and marking the first fatalities among American military forces since the outbreak of the war with Iran. Numerous other service members were wounded, including Ramsbottom.
Although senior Pentagon officials had characterized the military facility as fortified when the attack occurred, a source familiar with the site previously told CNN that its protective infrastructure largely consisted of concrete barriers intended to defend against vehicle bombings rather than more advanced threats such as drones and missiles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment