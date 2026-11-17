MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan plans to increase copper concentrate production by 1.5 times and double copper production by 2030, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev said at a government meeting, according to the ministry's press service.

"This will allow us to more than double the output of finished copper products, to 40,000 tons," Nagaspayev said.

He noted that particular attention is being paid to expanding domestic processing of raw materials. Kazakhstan currently processes around 59% of the 3.4 million tons of copper concentrate it produces annually.

To ensure that the country's copper concentrate is processed domestically, two main measures are being pursued.

As part of efforts to improve legislation, amendments have been drafted to introduce state regulation of tariffs aimed at encouraging domestic copper concentrate processing.

To develop new production capacity, Kazakhstan plans to build two copper smelters in Balkhash and Aktogay, each with a capacity of 300,000 tons.

Meanwhile, projects at the Koksay and Aidarly deposits are expected to increase copper concentrate production by an additional 1.7 million tons.

The minister also emphasized that further localization requires Kazakhstan to establish full production chains within the country.