

Independent Wounds UK Best Practice Statement provides a structured pathway for assessing and managing osteomyelitis in sacral pressure ulcers Complementary expert report offers practical recommendations for using STIMULAN®with antibiotics in appropriately selected patients



KEELE, United Kingdom, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world-leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, welcomes the publication of new clinical guidance from Wounds UK aimed at improving the assessment and treatment of osteomyelitis in patients with severe pressure ulcers.

The independently developed Best Practice Statement, Osteomyelitis in pressure ulcers, provides clinicians with a new structured pathway (Appendix 1, page 18) for assessing and managing osteomyelitis in sacral pressure ulcers. The pathway guides healthcare professionals through patient assessment, identification of infection, treatment decisions and ongoing management, including consideration of local antibiotic treatment as part of individualised care.

Complementing this guidance, a new Wounds UK expert meeting report, Local Infection Management in Pressure Ulcers, published in Wounds UK Volume 22, Issue 4 on pages 29-33, provides practical recommendations for using STIMULAN® with antibiotics in appropriately selected patients with severe pressure ulcers. The report follows a May 2026 advisory board meeting of UK wound care specialists.

Jacqui Fletcher OBE, Independent Nurse Consultant, said:“Osteomyelitis in severe pressure ulcers presents considerable challenges, particularly for patients with complex needs who receive care across multiple settings. Clear clinical pathways can help healthcare professionals navigate assessment and treatment decisions more consistently, supporting earlier intervention, appropriate patient selection and coordinated, patient-centred care.”

Davina Lawrence, National Sales Director of Biocomposites, said:“We welcome this independent clinical pathway as an important step towards more consistent, proactive treatment of osteomyelitis in severe pressure ulcers. By helping clinicians identify and address infection earlier, alongside practical recommendations on local antibiotic delivery, the pathway supports our commitment to improving infection management and patient care.”

Pressure ulcers place a significant burden on patients and healthcare systems, and cost the NHS in England approximately £3.8 million every day, according to a 2018 estimate by NHS Improvement. Infection can spread to the underlying bone, causing osteomyelitis, which can be difficult to diagnose and treat. With gaps in clinical evidence, inconsistencies in practice and challenges accessing specialist care, clearer guidance is essential to support timely intervention and better treatment.

The expert meeting report identifies the need to move beyond simply managing infection towards timely, proactive treatment. Its clinical pathway outlines a step-by-step approach to using STIMULAN with antibiotics in appropriate patients, covering selection, prescribing, application and monitoring. It also emphasises the importance of multidisciplinary coordination between acute and community care teams.

STIMULAN is an absorbable calcium matrix designed to deliver antibiotics locally to assist in the management of infection in bone and surrounding soft tissue.

The themes outlined in the guidance were further explored at Biocomposites' industry symposium, Local Infection Management in Pressure Ulcers: A New Paradigm for Tissue Viability, which took place at the 2026 Wounds UK Conference, held in Harrogate from 9-11 November. The session brought together clinical experts to discuss early intervention, multidisciplinary treatment pathways and practical experience with local antibiotic delivery.

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Optimum Strategic Communications

Stephen Adams, Nellie Stephens

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About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, South America, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 1 million procedures per annum and sold in more than 100 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.