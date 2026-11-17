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The Shreveport-area program pairs a trainer's assessment with structured daily instruction and a two-week foundational curriculum.

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A dog's current abilities and temperament give trainers a starting point for structured instruction. All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport says its Board and Train program begins with an individualized assessment before the daily curriculum takes shape.That assessment helps the team determine an appropriate level of instruction instead of assuming every dog begins at the same place. The location's standard foundational program combines an overnight stay at the facility with daily work led by professional trainers for two weeks.The curriculum covers basic commands including“sit,”“down,”“stay,”“come” and“heel,” along with the“place” command, boundaries and off-leash control. Trainers also address common household behaviors such as jumping, leash pulling, nuisance barking, chewing and digging.Supervised socialization is another part of the residential program. Trainers incorporate appropriate interaction with other dogs and people based on each dog's temperament and comfort level, as outlined on the Shreveport Board and Train page.Each enrolled dog receives multiple structured instruction periods throughout the day, with consistent reinforcement and repetition. Trainers vary exercise contexts so dogs can practice skills in different environments and situations rather than in one training room.At All Dogs Unleashed in Shreveport, LA, most dogs complete the program within two weeks. In the rare case a dog needs more time, the team communicates with the owner before the dog returns home. A training coordinator also keeps owners informed about progress during the stay.Owners preparing for a stay are asked to bring their dog's regular food with feeding instructions, prescribed medications with dosage details, and current vaccination records. A familiar comfort item, such as a blanket, may also help a dog settle during the first few days.Toward the end of a stay, owners become part of the instruction. During the final days of enrollment, trainers teach technique, timing and communication methods that owners can use to maintain training gains at home. The program concludes with a graduation day that includes owner training, and Board and Train graduates receive lifetime follow-up support. That follow-up covers consultation about future behavioral concerns, refresher guidance and command reinforcement at no additional cost.Shreveport-area families can contact the team to discuss their dog's current skills and whether Board and Train fits their needs. Owners who prefer another format can ask about the location's in-home training and private lessons. Program availability varies based on current enrollment. Call (318) 593-7321 or visit the Shreveport Board and Train page for details.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training ShreveportAll Dogs Unleashed serves the Shreveport area from its location at 1220 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71105. The team offers Board and Train, In-Home Training and Private Lessons, boarding, refresh training, and grooming. For more information, visit or call (318) 593-7321.###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training ShreveportAddress: 1220 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71105Phone: (318) 593-7321Website:

Brian Claeys

All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport (Shreveport)

+1 318-593-7321

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All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport Starts Every Board and Train With an Individual Assessment News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC November 17, 2026, 08:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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