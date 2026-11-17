MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Director of AI Innovation Ecosystem Development at the Massachusetts AI Hub, She Champions a Human-Centered Approach to Technology, Workforce Growth, and Gender EquityGabriela Torres serves as Director of AI Innovation Ecosystem Development at the Massachusetts AI Hub, a public-private initiative operating under the state's Office of Economic Development. In this role, she builds partnerships and drives strategy across four core pillars: startup acceleration, education and workforce development, GPU business development, and applied AI infrastructure. Her goal is to link state government with the broader startup ecosystem and to accelerate responsible AI adoption throughout Massachusetts. Gabriela grounds her approach in a human-centered philosophy of technology. She prioritizes human agency and thoughtful collaboration between people and AI over purely automated decision-making.Originally from Peru, Gabriela built her early career in corporate finance and digital transformation within the banking and investment sector. She earned a bachelor's degree in Economics and Finance from Universidad de Piura, where she also completed a Diploma Program in Project Management. She later pursued further study in the United States, earning a Master of Science in Engineering and Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology through a joint program of the School of Engineering and the Sloan School of Management. At the MIT Media Lab's Digital Currency Initiative, her research focused on privacy-enhancing technologies, including co-authoring a study with the Bank of England on strengthening privacy protections for a digital pound. She also worked with MIT's Laboratory for Economic Analysis and Design, examining digital financial infrastructure across the Global South.Her time at MIT was marked by hands-on innovation as well as research. Gabriela competed in and won multiple hackathons, taking first place at the MIT Bitcoin Expo and earning recognition at Harvard's Venture in Metaverse competition. She also served as Vice President of the MIT Sloan Blockchain Club. Beyond her government role, she co-founded Æthos, a coworking community that supports responsible AI startups across Cambridge and Berlin. She is also a co-founder of Sundai Club, a fast-growing hacker studio that hosts weekly AI prototyping sessions and has since expanded into San Francisco and Latin America.Gabriela attributes her success to curiosity. She has always wanted to understand what is coming next, and she describes this drive as part of how her mind works, almost a scientific instinct for studying trends and patterns. Alongside her analytical training, she believes everyone carries an inner wisdom, and learning to trust her own has been just as important. In the end, it is curiosity that keeps her moving forward.Her advice to young women entering the field of AI and innovation begins with self-awareness. Many people carry subconscious biases they are not fully aware of, and she encourages young women to recognize how those biases can work against them. Gabriela sees self-awareness as a genuine source of power. She also believes that achieving balance, with men and women shaping solutions together, is essential to designing better systems.Looking at the state of her field, Gabriela notes that the pace of AI's evolution demands coordinated infrastructure spanning startups, education, workforce development, and access to compute. She sees real opportunity in centralizing workforce strategy and accelerating connections between government and startups. Addressing data and gender biases embedded in AI systems is another priority she identifies. She is equally interested in advancing research into human-AI interaction and the metrics used to measure it.The values that matter most to Gabriela are curiosity, human agency, balance and gender equity, self-awareness, and empowerment. These principles shape both how she leads professionally and how she lives personally. Her commitment to social impact spans years of service in Peru, where she founded a nonprofit EdTech initiative for teenagers and led it for seven years. She also led a gender-equality program that reached 30,000 people. Drawing on inner reflection through practices like meditation, she continues to explore how technology, human behavior, and empowerment intersect.From Peru's banking sector to MIT's research labs and the center of Massachusetts' AI strategy, Gabriela has consistently worked to make technology serve people. She brings together startups, educators, policymakers, and researchers around a shared vision of responsible innovation. Her work in education and gender equity shows the same belief that access and awareness open doors for others. Through her leadership, community building, and research, Gabriela Torres is helping ensure that the future of artificial intelligence remains human-centered, inclusive, and empowering.Learn More about Gabriela Torres:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women: Gabriela Torres, Connects Government, Startups, & People to Advance Responsible AI in Massachusetts$ News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 08:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.