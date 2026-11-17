OH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Stylist, Cosmetology Instructor, Pastor, and Nonprofit Founder Combines Technical Excellence With a Lifelong Commitment to Developing and Empowering OthersRaven Warren is a licensed cosmetologist, elite stylist, cosmetology instructor, pastor, and nonprofit founder whose career reflects a deep commitment to service, education, and leadership. With 18 years of experience in the beauty industry, she has spent the past decade with Ulta Beauty in Sandusky, where she has advanced to the role of Elite Stylist and Technical Ambassador. In that capacity, Raven provides exceptional salon services while training and mentoring new stylists through Ulta Beauty's six-month education program. She is also a Licensed Cosmetology Instructor, and her specialties span cosmetology and hair design, stylist training and education, and pastoral care. She recently left Ulta Beauty and opened her own salon suite, called Palace Studios at 912 W Perkins Ave, Sandusky, Ohio 44870, Suite 9.Raven's professional journey began after she graduated from Vanguard Career Center in 2008. She later enriched her education through additional studies at Terra State and Ohio Business College, and she is pursuing a Master's degree in Pastoral Care at Ashland Theological Seminary. Along the way, she built a diverse professional background that includes experience in the medical and insurance industries, giving her a well-rounded perspective on leadership and client care. Throughout her career, she has combined technical skill with a genuine passion for helping others grow. Her dedication has earned her numerous district-level Top Stylist awards from Ulta Beauty, a plaque recognizing 10 years of service, and the Emerging Leader of the Year Award from the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, of which she is a member.When Raven reflects on her success, she credits everyone who helped her get through school and kept her motivated. She also points to her relationship with God and the biblical principles that teach a person to be good, to esteem others above oneself, and to practice selflessness, gentleness, and patience. Those virtues, she says, shaped who she is. The best career advice she has received is to remain consistent, keep learning, and never lose sight of the purpose behind the work. She has taken to heart the idea that success grows from accountability, perseverance, and a steady commitment to serving others with excellence.For young women entering the beauty industry, Raven recommends gathering every skill and all the training possible and absorbing knowledge like a sponge early on. She encourages new stylists to be diverse in their abilities rather than catering to a single demographic. For those drawn to ministry, her counsel is to be certain of the calling, since pastoral work is a demanding role, and to make sure that one's life, family, and home are stable. She sees the biggest challenges in her field as inconsistency and a lack of accountability, noting that consistent dedication is required for success in any area. At the same time, she sees an opportunity for professionals to cultivate real passion rather than give in to burnout and repetitive routine.Authenticity sits at the center of Raven's values, alongside honesty, purity, and genuine love. Her family is immeasurably important to her, and she treasures her marriage and the relationship she shares with her husband, Brock Warren. Together, they serve in faith-based leadership at The Grace United Church in Port Clinton, Ohio. As a pastor and the founder of the Crown Adjustment Women's Mentor Group, Raven offers guidance and support to women through initiatives focused on self-esteem, mental health awareness, financial literacy, parenting, and spiritual growth. Guided by faith, family, and selfless service, she strives to inspire transformation both personally and professionally.Looking ahead, Raven plans to open her own salon and continue advancing her education in both cosmetology and pastoral care. She also hopes to expand her nonprofit organization into an international movement that empowers women around the world. Through skill, faith, and steadfast dedication to people, Raven Warren continues to show how a life of service can transform careers, families, and communities.Learn More about Raven Warren:Through her Influential Women profile: or Glossgenius or through The Glory Carriers Nation,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Raven Warren, Unites Salon Artistry, Mentorship, and Faith-Based Leadership in a Life of Service News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 08:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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