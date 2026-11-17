Pull Count, a dumpster rental marketing agency in Spanish Fork, Utah

Website, online booking, Google Maps and local SEO for roll-off companies, with no ads. Plans from $897 a month, no setup fee, no contract.

- Joseph, owner of Triple R Dump, West Haven, UtahSPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dumpster rental SEO agency Pull Count has published its prices and a client case study for roll-off companies that want organic SEO and Google Maps work without paying for Google Ads. Pull Count works only with dumpster rental and roll-off companies, and takes one dumpster company per market.Most dumpster rental owners piece their marketing together from separate vendors: a web designer, booking software, someone for the Google Business Profile and an SEO company. Pull Count builds and runs all of it as one team:- A website where customers pick a bin size and a date, then book and pay online- A dashboard for bookings and bins, with every job, can and payment in one place- Google Business Profile management, with a review request after every job- Local SEO, with a page for every town the company serves- AI search, so ChatGPT and Google's AI can find and name the companyPull Count runs no paid ads for its clients. The work is organic SEO, Google Maps and online booking.Case study: Triple R Dump, West Haven, UtahPull Count's first dumpster client, Triple R Dump, got 13 new Google reviews in the month to October 22, 2026, and ranked #2 on Google for "dumpster rental west haven" that day. In a video on November 2, owner Joseph said: "Numbers have been going through the roof. I probably get at least 10 calls a day, and I was getting about 15 calls a month before." Joseph is a paying client and was not paid for the video. The numbers are his own and come from one client, so they are not a typical result. The full case study is on the Pull Count website.Pull Count now works with four Utah dumpster companies: Triple R Dump in West Haven, 3DA Dumpsters in Magna, Hook & Haul Dumpsters in Provo and Sunny Desert Dumpsters in St. George. Triple R Dump has been a client since June 2026. The other three signed in October and November 2026."Dumpster owners are out on the trucks all day. They shouldn't have to manage four vendors to get the phone to ring," said Boston Thueson, founder of Pull Count. "So we print our price, show a real client's numbers, and run the whole thing for them."Plans are $897, $1,297 or $1,997 a month, with no setup fee. There is no contract: plans are month to month and can be cancelled anytime by email or text.Pull Count also publishes a free comparison of 39 dumpster rental marketing agencies. Of the 39, 18 publish a price on their own website, 11 work only with dumpster and waste companies, and 9 do not list Google Ads management. Each entry shows the agency's price where it publishes one, whether it runs paid ads and whether it builds a website with online booking.About Pull CountPull Count is a dumpster rental marketing agency for roll-off companies in the United States. It builds and runs the website, online booking, Google Business Profile, reviews, local SEO and AI search for each client, with one dumpster company per market. Boston Thueson founded it in Spanish Fork, Utah, in 2026. Pull Count is a brand of Kellan Creative Agency.

Boston Thueson

Pull Count

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Dumpster Rental SEO Agency Pull Count Publishes Pricing and a Case Study News Provided By Pull Count November 17, 2026, 08:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Waste Management



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