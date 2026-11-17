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With AAA projecting record Texas Thanksgiving travel last year, the Benbrook State Rte facility urges Fort Worth owners to time Board and Train around trips.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Holiday travel plans usually start with a question about where the family dog will stay. All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Fort Worth is encouraging Tarrant County dog owners to put that time to work by timing the facility's two-week Board and Train program around their fall and winter trips, so their dog spends the days the family is away training with professional handlers at the facility at 4011 Benbrook State Rte, Fort Worth, TX 76116.Holiday travel is a large and growing part of the season in Texas. AAA Texas projected a record 5.8 million Texans would travel 50 miles or more from home over the 2025 Thanksgiving period, and forecast 9.4 million Texas travelers for the 2025 year-end holidays. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport projected about 3 million customers between November 20 and December 2, 2025. With Thanksgiving falling on Thursday, November 26, 2026, many Fort Worth families are already setting their plans for the weeks ahead.Board and Train at the Fort Worth facility is a fixed two-week program. Dogs stay on-site and work with trainers every day on sit, down, stay, come, heel, and place, along with boundary training, distraction-proofed commands, and off-leash control. The program also targets common household problems such as jumping, excessive barking, and destructive chewing. Each dog receives an individualized assessment on arrival so trainers can focus on the goals that matter most to the family.For a family that will be away from home anyway, a two-week stay can provide both care and structured instruction. Timing is the key detail. Owner transfer sessions take place near the end of the program, when trainers teach owners the commands, hand signals, timing, and techniques their dog has learned. Families who plan the stay so they are back in town for those sessions bring home a trained dog along with the tools to keep that training consistent.The holidays are also when training gaps tend to show. A dog that jumps on visitors, barks at the doorbell, or slips out an open door can make hosting stressful, and many households that travel for one holiday host guests for another. A dog that completes Board and Train at All Dogs Unleashed in Fort Worth, TX before those gatherings has had two weeks of daily, structured practice around distractions in a controlled environment.For shorter trips, All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Fort Worth also offers dog boarding, with stays ranging from a single night to multiple weeks. The climate-controlled facility is staffed around the clock, and boarded dogs receive at least three supervised outdoor sessions per day. Staff also follow each dog's regular feeding and medication schedule. Owners who would rather train at home can book private lessons and in-home training with the Fort Worth team.Every Board and Train graduate is backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support. Graduates receive ongoing consultation privileges for the life of the dog at no additional cost, covering future behavioral concerns, refresher guidance, and command reinforcement if a change in holiday routine brings old habits back.The facility keeps enrollment numbers small so each dog receives individualized attention, and families planning around Thanksgiving or year-end travel are encouraged to reach out early. Fort Worth dog owners can call (817) 393-6224 or visit board-and-train/ to discuss program dates.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Fort WorthAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Fort Worth is a professional dog training and boarding facility located at 4011 Benbrook State Rte, Fort Worth, TX 76116, serving pet owners throughout Tarrant County. The facility offers Board and Train, In-Home Training, Private Lessons, and Boarding, and its two-week Board and Train program is backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support. More information is available at .###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Fort WorthAddress: 4011 Benbrook State Rte, Fort Worth, TX 76116Phone: (817) 393-6224Website:

Brian Claeys

All Dogs Unleashed (Fort Worth, TX)

+ +1 (817) 393-6224

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All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Fort Worth Helps Traveling Families Turn Holiday Trips Into Training Time News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC November 17, 2026, 08:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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