MENAFN - Live Mint) As the Russia-Ukraine war approaches its fifth anniversary in the coming months, there appears to be no end to the conflict. On Tuesday (local time), a section of a multi-billion-dollar bridge connecting Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula collapsed following a Ukrainian strike.

CNN reported the development and shared images showing a section of the road bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, collapsed into the water. However, a parallel bridge appeared to remain standing. In another video, a fire could be seen burning on a section of the bridge.

The Crimean Bridge is a vital supply route for Russian troops and carries significant symbolic importance for President Vladimir Putin, who prioritised its construction after Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014. According to Russian state media, the nearly 12-mile-long crossing, built at $3.7 billion, is Europe's longest bridge and was designed to accommodate 40,000 vehicles daily, along with 14 million passengers and 13 million tonnes of cargo annually.

Moscow's transport ministry noted that traffic on the bridge has been halted after it came under a drone attack, marking the second such Ukrainian strike in two days.

This story will be updated with additional details.