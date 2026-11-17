MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A four-month rehabilitation programme delivered major functional gains after a life-altering stroke Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has highlighted the recovery of a stroke survivor following four months of intensive rehabilitation at SEHA's Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Medical City (STMC) Rehabilitation Hospital. Multidisciplinary care helped the patient overcome significant neurological impairments and regain the ability to manage everyday activities with minimal assistance.

The patient was admitted with dense weakness affecting one side of his body, alongside speech and swallowing difficulties. The stroke had also impaired his balance, coordination and mobility, limiting his ability to carry out everyday activities and requiring a rehabilitation plan that addressed both his neurological and wider health needs.

Over the following four months, the multidisciplinary team delivered a personalised rehabilitation programme shaped around the stroke's impact on the patient's life. Treatment focused on restoring movement, communication, and safe swallowing, while nutritional needs and diabetes were managed as part of the same coordinated plan. With consistent therapy and close clinical support, he gradually rebuilt strength and independence, reporting regaining approximately 85 per cent of his strength by the end of the programme.

Dr. Shruthikaa Ramanathan, Consultant in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at SEHA's STMC Rehabilitation Hospital, said:“Stroke recovery is rarely linear. Outcomes depend not only on the nature and severity of the stroke, but also on how early rehabilitation begins and how closely it is tailored to the patient's functional and medical needs. In this case, sustained and coordinated rehabilitation enabled the patient to rebuild strength, restore essential abilities and regain a high level of independence, reflecting both the value of specialist intervention and his determination throughout recovery.”

The patient said:“The rehabilitation team supported me throughout every stage of my recovery. Their professionalism, patience, and encouragement gave me confidence to keep progressing, and I am deeply grateful for the care that helped me regain my strength and return to managing my daily life with minimal support.”

This case reflects SEHA's role as the trusted backbone of Abu Dhabi's healthcare system, supporting patients beyond acute treatment and throughout their return to everyday life.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostics, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa's hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare group purchasing organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operator of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises the following:

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a significant number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care, 6 dialysis centres, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or to book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp: 02 410 2200.