MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) – OCEANE Global for Market Making LLC (“OCEANE”), an Abu Dhabi-based ETF market-making firm, today announced its entry into the Saudi capital market, providing liquidity to the SAB Invest Hang Seng Hong Kong ETF (Tadawul: 9411) through SNB Capital on the Saudi Exchange. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The collaboration brings OCEANE's ETF market-making capabilities to Saudi Arabia, supported by SNB Capital's institutional market access and post-trade infrastructure. The firms aim to enhance secondary-market liquidity and trading efficiency through competitive two-way pricing, meaningful quote sizes, and consistent market participation.

“We are excited to enter the Saudi market with SNB Capital to provide institutional-quality liquidity to ETFs on the Saudi Exchange,” said Anthony Sassine, Co-Founder and CEO of OCEANE Global.“We see significant opportunities in Saudi Arabia's growing ETF market. Our commitment is to provide Saudi investors with world-class liquidity through tight bid-ask spreads, meaningful quote sizes, and a continuous market presence. We look forward to supporting the development of a deeper, more accessible ETF market in the Kingdom.”

“Enabling experienced institutional clients focused on market making, such as OCEANE Global, to access the Saudi capital market through SNB Capital is a key part of our strategy to support the growth, development, and liquidity of the Saudi capital market,” said Jalal Faruki, Head of Securities at SNB Capital.“Our capabilities to provide market-leading execution, custody, clearing, and securities borrowing for institutional market makers are key to enabling these activities and supporting the growth of market making on the Saudi Exchange.”

The SAB Invest Hang Seng Hong Kong ETF offers Saudi investors access to Hong Kong-listed equities through a locally traded ETF. The initiative represents a further step in OCEANE's GCC expansion and reflects SNB Capital's commitment to providing institutional market infrastructure that supports liquidity provision.

OCEANE Global for Market Making LLC is an Abu Dhabi-based market-making firm focused on ETF liquidity, price discovery, and trading efficiency. It works with exchanges, issuers, and financial institutions to support the development of regional capital markets.

SNB Capital, the investment banking and asset management arm of Saudi National Bank, is a leading regional financial institution with deep industry expertise across five business lines: Asset Management, Wealth Management, Securities, Investment Banking, and Principal Investments. SNB Capital is the leading broker in Saudi Arabia, and the largest asset manager in the Kingdom, with assets under management reaching USD 72 billion (SAR 275 billion) as of December 2025.

For more information on the Market Access Services, contact: ...

For media and general inquiries, contact: ...

This press release is issued through Arab Newswire ( ) - a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA)