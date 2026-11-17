Rebuilding Syria Would Cost USD216B, World Bank Estimates
(MENAFN) UN officials told the UN Security Council on Monday that nearly 4 million Syrians have gone back to their homes since the Assad regime collapsed. They warned that acute humanitarian needs, political uncertainty, Israeli military operations and a funding shortfall threaten the country’s fragile transition.
Mohamed Yahya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, delivered the briefing on behalf of UN relief chief Tom Fletcher. He pointed to “undeniable signs of progress.”
“Since December 2024, nearly 4 million Syrians have voluntarily returned to their homes,” Yahya said. Since the council’s October meeting, he added, a further 60,000 internally displaced people have returned, two-thirds of them from camps, along with 18,000 refugees.
Yahya cautioned, however, that “returns do not mean humanitarian needs have ended.”
“For many families, return marks the beginning of a new struggle,” Yahya said, noting that more than 730,000 people still live in camps.
Explosive ordnance is keeping farmers from working their land and stalling community rebuilding, he said. UN partners cleared more than 700,000 square metres of contaminated land in the first half of the year, but “much more is needed.”
With winter approaching, an estimated 2.4 million people will need additional assistance, Yahya said. Meanwhile, the response plan targeting more than 970,000 people at risk “remains only 40% funded.”
He closed with a direct appeal to council members. “My message to this Council is straightforward: sustain humanitarian funding, support mine action and the winter response while investing in durable solutions and recovery,” he said.
Claudio Cordone, UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria, told the same session that “next month will mark two years since the opening of a new era in Syria.”
Cordone described the establishment of the interim People’s Assembly as “one of the transition’s key milestones.” He stressed that preparations for a permanent constitution and “credible, inclusive elections” were needed, and that they required “clarity on processes and timelines.”
“All these, of course, are questions for Syrians themselves to determine. Time is ticking,” he said, adding that his office had presented proposals to the government.
Cordone cited a World Bank estimate that rebuilding damaged physical assets alone would cost “$216 billion,” adding that recovery would require sustained international support.
He also said Israeli military activities had “continued relentlessly in violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” including incursions, temporary checkpoints, detentions and shelling.
“I reiterate the Secretary-General’s call for an end to violations of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, full respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolving the issue of Syrians detained in Israel,” he said.
Cordone added that the threat from Daesh “remains serious,” noting that Syrian security forces reported dismantling cells in Rankous, in Rural Damascus, and in Aleppo.
Mohamed Yahya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, delivered the briefing on behalf of UN relief chief Tom Fletcher. He pointed to “undeniable signs of progress.”
“Since December 2024, nearly 4 million Syrians have voluntarily returned to their homes,” Yahya said. Since the council’s October meeting, he added, a further 60,000 internally displaced people have returned, two-thirds of them from camps, along with 18,000 refugees.
Yahya cautioned, however, that “returns do not mean humanitarian needs have ended.”
“For many families, return marks the beginning of a new struggle,” Yahya said, noting that more than 730,000 people still live in camps.
Explosive ordnance is keeping farmers from working their land and stalling community rebuilding, he said. UN partners cleared more than 700,000 square metres of contaminated land in the first half of the year, but “much more is needed.”
With winter approaching, an estimated 2.4 million people will need additional assistance, Yahya said. Meanwhile, the response plan targeting more than 970,000 people at risk “remains only 40% funded.”
He closed with a direct appeal to council members. “My message to this Council is straightforward: sustain humanitarian funding, support mine action and the winter response while investing in durable solutions and recovery,” he said.
Claudio Cordone, UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria, told the same session that “next month will mark two years since the opening of a new era in Syria.”
Cordone described the establishment of the interim People’s Assembly as “one of the transition’s key milestones.” He stressed that preparations for a permanent constitution and “credible, inclusive elections” were needed, and that they required “clarity on processes and timelines.”
“All these, of course, are questions for Syrians themselves to determine. Time is ticking,” he said, adding that his office had presented proposals to the government.
Cordone cited a World Bank estimate that rebuilding damaged physical assets alone would cost “$216 billion,” adding that recovery would require sustained international support.
He also said Israeli military activities had “continued relentlessly in violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” including incursions, temporary checkpoints, detentions and shelling.
“I reiterate the Secretary-General’s call for an end to violations of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, full respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolving the issue of Syrians detained in Israel,” he said.
Cordone added that the threat from Daesh “remains serious,” noting that Syrian security forces reported dismantling cells in Rankous, in Rural Damascus, and in Aleppo.
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