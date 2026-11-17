The holy and beautiful river Yamuna attracts lakhs of devotees every year on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Pooja. The festival is celebrated with utmost zeal and enthusiasm in the country. The worship of Chhathi Maiya brings love, prosperity, and abundance to Indian households. Women, decked up in beautiful sarees and long-elongate sindoor adorned on their foreheads, go to riverbanks to perform the ritual.

However, this year's Chatth Pooja was twisted. Yes, the holy Yamuna River saw gallons of foam, the result of pollution, dirt, and contamination. However, many devotees did not understand the context and took it as a sign of religious symbolism. Many women and children bathe in this deity water, calling it a blessing. Many thought the glaciers were melting, while something, though, Chhathi Maiya is evoking her blessings on them. Netizens call these devotees 'brainwashed.'

Women Bathe In Dirty Water

Now, in one of such viral videos posted by an user, has now massively gone viral on social media. In the viral video, a woman can be seen soaking in the foamy water. When told that the body of water is completely dirty, she said firmly that nothing happens to those who pray on the account of Chhath pooja.“Kuch nahi hoga.” She was seen saying.

Take a look!

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How Netizens Are Reacting!

One user wrote,“She's like washing powder Nirmaa washing powder Nirmaaa.”

Another user wrote,“That's why schools are more important than temples.”

One more comment read,“Brain washed with the same water.”

Another user wrote,“That's why education is important.”