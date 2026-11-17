A drunk passenger allegedly made lewd gestures at a teenager aboard the Bhubaneswar - New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express, prompting fellow travellers to confront him and drag him down from his berth. The incident, which reportedly took place on November 13, was captured in a series of videos shared in a five-part post on X. The footage showed an intense confrontation between passengers and the accused, followed by the arrival of railway officials and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who eventually took the man away.

According to the claims made in X posts, a group of men allegedly under the influence of alcohol began creating a disturbance during the journey. One of them reportedly started making inappropriate gestures at a girl travelling with her parents. His alleged misconduct continued for several hours, beginning in the afternoon.

The girl eventually informed her parents, who, along with other passengers, confronted the accused.

Videos circulating online showed an enraged passenger grabbing the man's collar and attempting to pull him down from the side upper berth. The accused was repeatedly heard apologising, but fellow travellers continued questioning him over his alleged actions towards the minor.

Part 1

3 guys boarded 22823 B8 BBS-NDLS Rajdhani 13.1126 & amp; decided to get drunk

1 of thm had been passing lewd gestures at an underage girl since aftrnoon finally told her parents.

You can see what happened next...I'll post the rest

@RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva @gharkekalesh Petrichor (@Garhwali_Guy) November 14, 2026

The confrontation soon escalated as more passengers joined. During the exchange, the group reportedly discovered two bottles of alcohol inside the man's bag.

One woman confronted the accused, asking, "Tere ghar mein maa behen nahi hai (Don't you have a mother or sisters at home)?"

Another passenger questioned how the man could behave in such a manner towards a girl who was almost the same age as his granddaughter.

As tensions mounted, passengers decided to alert the train's Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and railway police. The final video in the five-part series showed TTE and RPF personnel arriving at the coach and escorting the accused away.

Railway Seva also responded to the incident on X, bringing the matter to the attention of railway authorities.

@Garhwali_Guy Kindly examine the matter and take necessary action @rpfecor1 @rpfser @rpfncr @rpfecr - RPF India

- RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) November 14, 2026