MENAFN - Straits Research) Electric Pressure Cooker Market Size

The global electric pressure cooker market size was valued at USD 4651.59 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 4786.49 million in 2026 to USD 6016.44 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the electric pressure cooker market with a share of 38.7% in 2025.

An electric pressure cooker is a kitchen appliance that uses electricity to automate and accelerate the cooking process. It creates pressure inside a sealed pot to raise the boiling point of water, allowing food to cook more quickly than traditional methods. The future of the electric pressure cooker market appears bright.

Electric Pressure Cooker Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 4.65 Billion2026 Market Size USD 4.79 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 6.02 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 2.9%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025) 38.7% Asia Pacific Market Value (2025) USD 1.80 Billion Fastest-growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034) 8.4%Segment Insights By Type Fastest-growing Segment Digital/Programming CAGR (2026–2034)By Application Fastest-growing Segment Residential CAGR (2026–2034)By Distribution Channel Fastest-growing Segment Online Retail CAGR (2026–2034)By Material Fastest-growing Segment Stainless Steel CAGR (2026–2034)

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Type InsightsMechanical Timer

Mechanical Timer holds the major market share. Electric pressure cookers with a mechanical timer possess a conventional and uncomplicated design. The mechanical Timer is commonly a manual dial or knob that users can adjust to a specific duration for their cooking requirements. This Timer functions mechanically, utilizing gears and springs to measure and decrease the cooking duration. Users manually adjust the dial or manipulate the knob to select the desired cooking duration.

While the pressure cooker is in operation, a mechanical timer counts down and notifies the user of the end of the cooking cycle through an audible alert, such as a bell or buzzer. Mechanical timers are characterized by their user-friendly nature and lack of reliance on electronic components, resulting in their durability and simplicity. They are frequently favored by individuals who value a straightforward and dependable timer mechanism.

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Digital /programming

Electric pressure cookers with digital or programming capabilities utilize electronic components to offer a more advanced and customizable cooking experience. These cookers are furnished with a digital control panel, typically featuring an LED or LCD, enabling users to configure cooking durations, pressure levels, and even specific cooking programs accurately. Digital timers provide accurate and flexible timing capabilities, enabling users to customize the cooking process according to specific recipes.

The programming functionality is especially advantageous for intricate dishes requiring various cooking stages. They are favored by users who desire a significant mastery over the cooking process. Advanced electric pressure cooker models often incorporate digital timers, catering to users who value programmable features and customization options.

Application InsightsCommercial

Commercial applications generate the most revenue in the market. The commercial sector utilizes electric pressure cookers to minimize energy usage and maximize their convenient "set and forget" functionality. Commercial electric pressure cookers are specifically engineered for utilization in professional culinary environments, such as restaurants, catering services, and other establishments involved in providing food services. These appliances are designed to accommodate larger volumes of food and are optimized for the rigorous requirements of professional cooking.

The automated electric pressure cooker enables the chef to engage in multiple tasks by automatically deactivating the pressure function, preventing the food from becoming scorched or excessively cooked. Electric cookers produce intense heat, enhancing the development of intricate flavors and increasing their popularity in hotels and restaurants. The following infographic illustrates the projected distribution of the residential and commercial sectors in the electric pressure cooker market during the specified period.

Residential

Electric pressure cookers are experiencing a substantial increase in demand in residential settings due to their wide range of advantages. Residential electric pressure cookers are specifically designed for domestic use, serving the culinary requirements of individuals and households. These appliances are usually designed to fit the standard size requirements of a typical home kitchen. Residential electric pressure cookers are available in various sizes appropriate for cooking meals for households of different sizes, from small to large.

Most electric pressure cookers feature non-stick interior surfaces, facilitating effortless cleaning. Consumers in urban areas increasingly opt for electric cookers due to the limited and compact spaces available, as these appliances produce no smoke emissions. Hence, the increasing consumer consciousness regarding the benefits of electric pressure cookers is propelling the growth of this segment.

Distribution Channel InsightsOnline Retail

Online Retail accounts for the largest share of the market. Online retail involves the dissemination of electric pressure cookers through digital platforms, e-commerce websites, and online marketplaces. Consumers can explore, evaluate, and buy electric pressure cookers through different online platforms, all from the Convenience of their homes. Among the examples are Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Bed Bath & Beyond. E-commerce platforms provide a wide array of electric pressure cookers, enabling consumers to browse through various brands, models, and price categories. Product details, customer feedback, and ratings are commonly accessible to assist in making informed decisions.

Retail Stores

Specialty retail stores are physical establishments that focus on selling kitchen appliances, specifically electric pressure cookers. These stores prioritize providing a carefully selected range of kitchenware and cooking appliances, offering a tangible environment for customers to discover and buy products. Patrons who visit specialty retail establishments can gain advantages from receiving face-to-face aid, observing product demonstrations, and evaluating the construction and characteristics of electric pressure cookers before completing a transaction. Therefore, consumers who prioritize the in-store shopping experience and the ability to inspect and compare various electric pressure cooker models physically tend to favor specialty retail stores.

Material InsightsStainless Steel

Stainless Steel occupies the maximum share of the market market is fragmented into Aluminum and stainless Steel. Stainless Steel is the most common Material used in electric pressure cookers. It is long-lasting, stain-resistant, and maintains its appearance. Stainless Steel also helps to retain heat, allowing food to be cooked more thoroughly and quickly. Stainless Steel's sleek and modern appearance enhances the aesthetics of the kitchen. Furthermore, stainless Steel is non-reactive, making it ideal for cooking a wide range of foods, including acidic ones.

Aluminum

Electric pressure cookers made of aluminum are well-known for their lightweight design and efficient heat conductivity. Aluminum pressure cookers are popular because of their low cost and quick heating capabilities. They are suitable for various cooking tasks and are frequently chosen as entry-level or cost-effective options.

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Regional AnalysisAsia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market with Cagr 3.0%

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global electric pressure cooker market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific dominates the electric pressure cooker market due to rapid population growth and rising disposable income. The region is home to more than 60% of the world's population, or approximately 4.3 billion people. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Asia-Pacific produces and consumes about 90% of global rice, driving demand for electric pressure cookers.

Moreover, with India and Japan's growing urbanization, electric pressure cookers are expected to be in high demand. The desire for more intelligent living is boosting market growth. As of October 2023, Western Asia had 76.2% internet penetration, while Eastern Asia had 76%, driving demand for Wi-Fi-enabled electric pressure cookers. The presence of key market players further strengthens the region. According to data from the China Household Electrical Appliances Association (CHEAA), retail sales of home appliances in China reached USD 12,732.6 million between January and August 2020.

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Europe: Fastest Growing Region with Cagr 2.8%

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period. The European Commission's initiatives to promote the use of green and low-emission products have resulted in increased sales of pressure cookers. Furthermore, consumers' high purchasing power is expected to drive up electric and coated materials sales. The presence of major manufacturers such as Fissler GmbH, Groupe SEB, Amica Wronki SA, and others primarily drives the Western European market. The growing trend of replacing home appliances is increasing the product's revenue from Eastern Europe.

The North American market will expand faster due to increased demand for electric pressure cooking devices among US and Canadian consumers. According to a 2019 press release, Instant Brands Inc. sold over 300,000 electric instant cookers in the United States through Amazon in July 2019. Furthermore, the growing popularity of cooking and baking trends among American and Canadian consumers will boost regional product consumption rates.

The Latin American market is also expanding rapidly due to the introduction of innovative cookers by leading companies such as Groupe SEB, Midea Group, and others in Brazil and Chile. For example, in September 2020, Arno, a cooking appliance brand owned by Groupe SEB, launched an advanced electric pressure cooker in Brazil. This product has a digital touchscreen, two capacity options, 2.5 and 4.8 liters, and eleven safety features.

Mechanical Timer Digital /Programming

Residential Commercial

Specialty Retail Stores Online Retail

Aluminum Stainless Steal

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Electric Pressure Cooker Market GROUPE SE Zwilling Fissler Koninklijke Philips N.V. Panasonic Corporatio WMF Group Zhejiang Supor Co., Ltd. Midea Group Co., Ltd Joyoung Co., Ltd. Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd Industry Developments May 2026 Instant Brands expanded its electric pressure cooker portfolio through product innovations focused on multifunctional cooking appliances and smart kitchen features. The company focused on improving convenience, automation, and energy efficiency for home cooking solutions. March 2026 SharkNinja expanded its kitchen appliance portfolio by introducing advanced smart cooking technologies integrated with digital controls and automated cooking functions. The company focused on enhancing user experience through connected kitchen solutions. January 2026 Panasonic expanded its electric cooking appliance portfolio by developing energy-efficient pressure cooking technologies. The company focused on improving cooking performance, safety features, and consumer convenience. October 2025 Philips expanded its smart kitchen appliance solutions through advancements in automated cooking technologies and connected cooking features. The company focused on meeting rising demand for convenient and time-saving cooking appliances. July 2025 Electric pressure cooker manufacturers increased investments in smart appliance technologies, including app connectivity, automated cooking programs, and energy-efficient designs. Companies focused on improving functionality and attracting technology-driven consumers ScopeSegmentation By Type 2By Application 2By Distribution Channel 2By Material 2Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 8Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5GROUPE SEB · Zwilling · Fissler · Koninklijke Philips N.V. · Panasonic CorporationRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The electric pressure cooker market size is valued at USD 4786.49 Million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 6016.44 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 38.7% in 2025. The top players in this market are GROUPE SEB, Zwilling, Fissler, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation. The electric pressure cooker market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.