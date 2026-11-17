MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Nov 17 (IANS) Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes the lasting emotional impact of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal may have influenced Steve Smith's decision to make New York a second home, suggesting the batter wanted distance from the intense public scrutiny that followed the controversy.

Smith, then Australia's captain, was suspended alongside vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft after the ball-tampering episode during the South Africa tour. The three were the only players sanctioned, although Khawaja's book has reignited questions about whether others in the dressing room were aware of the use of sandpaper to alter the ball.

The renewed debate has also brought Smith's absence from the public conversation into focus. Khawaja recently disclosed that he had an awkward discussion with Smith before the book's publication, while Warner and current Test skipper Pat Cummins have spoken publicly about their perspectives on the controversy.

Clarke, who has experienced the pressures of being under Australia's media spotlight, believes the repercussions of the scandal have followed those involved well beyond their suspensions.

Speaking on 2DayFM Breakfast with Nath, Emma & Michael Clarke, Clarke reflected on the personal consequences of Sandpapergate, which continues to dominate discussions in Australian cricket following the release of Usman Khawaja's biography.

“I can guarantee you all three of them (Smith, Warner, and Bancroft) have been through some really tough times... you live with that forever,” Clarke said on Tuesday, as quoted by com.

He also offered his perspective on why Smith and his wife, Dani, have established a base in the United States, suggesting that life away from Australia could offer some respite from the attention surrounding the former captain.

“I think a part of why Steve Smith lives in New York is because when he retired, he doesn't want to go to a pub; a guy gets drunk at the pub and yells something across the bar.

“I feel for everyone involved, and it's not spoken about enough – their families. They're all involved. I can't imagine another country going as hard (at this scandal) as we have.”

Smith, 37, who is originally from Sydney, has a residence in New York, where he spends a significant part of the year and has sporting and business interests. He featured in two of Australia's three Tests in South Africa last month before travelling to the US.

His return to Australian cricket is expected next week, with the batter likely to represent New South Wales in their Sheffield Shield fixture against Queensland at the Sydney Cricket Ground, beginning Sunday.

Smith is then expected to be part of Australia's preparations for the first Test against New Zealand, scheduled to begin in Perth on December 9. However, it remains unclear whether he will address the latest controversy publicly before those assignments.