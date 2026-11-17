MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on Pat Cummins' press conference, where the Australian captain denied Usman Khawaja's Sandpapergate claims, stating that Cummins discredited the former opener.

The Sandpapergate has hit Australian cricket again after Usman Khawaja's explosive claims in his autobiography, Sabr, where he stated that the entire Australian team was aware of the sandpaper being used on the cricket ball during the 2018 Cape Town Test match against South Africa and that the Aussies had done the same in the previous Test in Port Elizabeth too.

Cummins denied Khawaja's claims, calling them "complete and utter nonsense" as he recently briefed media for 70 minutes following the re-emergence of the controversy.

Ashwin reacted to the episode, as he felt Cummins should not have discredited Khawaja. "Firstly, when Usman Khawaja has mentioned certain things in his book, those are his accounts of the story and we need to respect that. But what happened at Pat Cummins's press conference is that he didn't discredit Usman Khawaja's account of the story; he discredited the man himself. And that is the problem for me," Ashwin said on JioStar during the 'Sandpapergate: The Unsettled Debate'.

He stated that he has played with Khawaja and the former Aussie cricketer is an honest and straightforward person, adding that Cummins, on his part, was on his third tour and was seemingly not part of the leadership group at that time.

"When you can't discredit someone's information, you discredit the person. I know Usman Khawaja; I've played a lot of cricket with him, not on a personal front. He is a man of high integrity and a really honest and up-and-straightforward person. Pat Cummins was just on his third tour when he went to South Africa in that particular instance.

"He couldn't have been a part of the leadership group. Steve Smith, David Warner and maybe Tim Paine were, if I'm not wrong. I genuinely thought that this conversation would have centred around saying, 'I wasn't aware of what exactly was happening. I wasn't a part of the leadership group.' It was very surprising for me that Pat Cummins had to come to the press conference and discredit the person himself. That was a little bit of a shock to me, watching from afar," Ashwin added.