EU, Fed Remove Regulatory Hurdles to UniCredit's Commerzbank Deal
(MENAFN) Italian banking group UniCredit has secured approval from the European Commission and the US Federal Reserve for its proposed acquisition of Germany's Commerzbank, marking further progress toward completing the transaction.
The European Commission announced on Monday that it had granted unconditional clearance to the proposed deal under the European Union's merger regulations, concluding that the acquisition would not create competition-related concerns across the European Economic Area.
The regulatory assessment concentrated primarily on the German market, where UniCredit operates through its subsidiary HypoVereinsbank. The two institutions have overlapping operations across almost all major retail and corporate banking services.
According to the commission's findings, the combined market shares of the two banks across Germany's banking sector would generally remain at moderate levels.
Trade finance was identified as a particular area requiring closer examination, as both institutions maintain significant positions in documentary credit products, including letters of credit and financial guarantees.
Nevertheless, the investigation found that customers have access to numerous competing providers, ranging from Germany's private commercial banks to public-sector and cooperative institutions, alongside international banking groups.
The commission ultimately determined that clients would continue to have sufficient alternatives and could transfer their business to other providers if the merged institution decided to limit or reduce its services in the trade finance segment.
The European Commission announced on Monday that it had granted unconditional clearance to the proposed deal under the European Union's merger regulations, concluding that the acquisition would not create competition-related concerns across the European Economic Area.
The regulatory assessment concentrated primarily on the German market, where UniCredit operates through its subsidiary HypoVereinsbank. The two institutions have overlapping operations across almost all major retail and corporate banking services.
According to the commission's findings, the combined market shares of the two banks across Germany's banking sector would generally remain at moderate levels.
Trade finance was identified as a particular area requiring closer examination, as both institutions maintain significant positions in documentary credit products, including letters of credit and financial guarantees.
Nevertheless, the investigation found that customers have access to numerous competing providers, ranging from Germany's private commercial banks to public-sector and cooperative institutions, alongside international banking groups.
The commission ultimately determined that clients would continue to have sufficient alternatives and could transfer their business to other providers if the merged institution decided to limit or reduce its services in the trade finance segment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment