Italy Questions Prospects for Concrete Outcomes from Xi-Trump-Putin Summit
(MENAFN) Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani voiced doubts about whether the forthcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin would produce meaningful agreements or tangible results.
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Tajani said he had limited expectations for the trilateral discussions, arguing that reducing international tensions should take precedence.
“Three major countries will be discussing this, and I don’t think there will be any concrete results. The important thing is that we can defuse the situation. We have two wars on Europe’s borders, and we hope we can make some progress,” he said, according to Corriere della Sera.
Tajani explained that although Ukraine would not formally feature on the summit's agenda, discussions should address the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and its implications for international trade and economic stability.
“Officially, Ukraine won’t be discussed, but if Hormuz is discussed, I believe we must ensure the global economy can have a moment of relief with the reopening of the Strait,” he added.
The White House announced Friday that Trump is scheduled to meet Xi and Putin in China next week for trilateral discussions held alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
The meeting is expected to take place in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Tajani said he had limited expectations for the trilateral discussions, arguing that reducing international tensions should take precedence.
“Three major countries will be discussing this, and I don’t think there will be any concrete results. The important thing is that we can defuse the situation. We have two wars on Europe’s borders, and we hope we can make some progress,” he said, according to Corriere della Sera.
Tajani explained that although Ukraine would not formally feature on the summit's agenda, discussions should address the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and its implications for international trade and economic stability.
“Officially, Ukraine won’t be discussed, but if Hormuz is discussed, I believe we must ensure the global economy can have a moment of relief with the reopening of the Strait,” he added.
The White House announced Friday that Trump is scheduled to meet Xi and Putin in China next week for trilateral discussions held alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
The meeting is expected to take place in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.
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