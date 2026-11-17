Iraq Suspends Telegram Operations Over National Security Violations
(MENAFN) Iraqi authorities have imposed a nationwide ban on the Telegram messaging platform, pointing to national security risks and the company's alleged failure to meet the country's legal and regulatory requirements.
In a statement, Iraq's Communications and Media Commission confirmed that the measure was implemented following instructions from Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and in accordance with Legislative Order No. 65 of 2004, as subsequently amended by Order No. 100.
The regulator accused Telegram's operator of failing to introduce adequate measures to remove or address unlawful material shared through the application, as well as disregarding applicable Iraqi regulations.
According to the commission, the company had previously been granted a 30-day period to adjust its operations and ensure compliance with national legislation.
The authority explained that the restriction aims “to prevent social media platforms from being used to spread extremist rhetoric, incite violence and hatred, facilitate cybercrime or threaten national security.”
It further stated that the decision seeks to pressure Telegram into monitoring content related to Iraq, dealing with reported violations and establishing cooperation with the country's regulatory institutions.
The commission emphasized that digital service providers must respect Iraqi legislation and regulatory requirements if they wish to maintain access to the country's market.
The latest announcement adds to a series of restrictions imposed on Telegram by Iraqi authorities.
In a statement, Iraq's Communications and Media Commission confirmed that the measure was implemented following instructions from Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and in accordance with Legislative Order No. 65 of 2004, as subsequently amended by Order No. 100.
The regulator accused Telegram's operator of failing to introduce adequate measures to remove or address unlawful material shared through the application, as well as disregarding applicable Iraqi regulations.
According to the commission, the company had previously been granted a 30-day period to adjust its operations and ensure compliance with national legislation.
The authority explained that the restriction aims “to prevent social media platforms from being used to spread extremist rhetoric, incite violence and hatred, facilitate cybercrime or threaten national security.”
It further stated that the decision seeks to pressure Telegram into monitoring content related to Iraq, dealing with reported violations and establishing cooperation with the country's regulatory institutions.
The commission emphasized that digital service providers must respect Iraqi legislation and regulatory requirements if they wish to maintain access to the country's market.
The latest announcement adds to a series of restrictions imposed on Telegram by Iraqi authorities.
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