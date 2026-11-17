Five Nations Urge EU to Hit Russia’s Crypto War Chest
(MENAFN) Finland, Denmark, Estonia, France and Lithuania on Monday urged the European Union to go after Russian crypto-assets.
In a statement shared by the Finnish Foreign Ministry, the five countries’ foreign ministers called on the bloc to target the crypto networks propping up what they described as “Russia’s war economy.”
They also pressed the EU to tighten enforcement among member states against the illegal use of crypto-assets and to close gaps in regulation and supervision.
“Russia is using crypto-assets to finance its war of aggression in Ukraine. EU sanctions must hold even when money finds new ways to move,” the statement read.
Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said the EU must “squeeze Russia’s war chest” through new targeted sanctions and stronger international cooperation.
“The EU, with its international partners, should close regulatory and supervisory gaps. Digital assets must remain within reach of the law, effective sanctions enforcement and financial intelligence,” added the statement.
In a statement shared by the Finnish Foreign Ministry, the five countries’ foreign ministers called on the bloc to target the crypto networks propping up what they described as “Russia’s war economy.”
They also pressed the EU to tighten enforcement among member states against the illegal use of crypto-assets and to close gaps in regulation and supervision.
“Russia is using crypto-assets to finance its war of aggression in Ukraine. EU sanctions must hold even when money finds new ways to move,” the statement read.
Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said the EU must “squeeze Russia’s war chest” through new targeted sanctions and stronger international cooperation.
“The EU, with its international partners, should close regulatory and supervisory gaps. Digital assets must remain within reach of the law, effective sanctions enforcement and financial intelligence,” added the statement.
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