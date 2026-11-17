Japan Condemns Rising Israeli Occupier Violence in West Bank
(MENAFN) Japan voiced "serious concern" on Monday over escalating attacks by Israeli occupiers in the occupied West Bank and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, where flooding and harsh winter conditions are adding to civilian suffering.
During a telephone conversation with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reiterated Tokyo's "unwavering" commitment to supporting Palestinian state-building initiatives as part of efforts to achieve a two-state solution, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.
Motegi reaffirmed Japan's intention to strengthen cooperation with the Palestinian Authority through several development programs, including the Conference on East Asian Cooperation for Palestinian Development and the Jericho Agro-Industrial Park.
On Gaza's reconstruction, the Japanese foreign minister said Tokyo would take an "active" part in supporting recovery efforts while coordinating with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the territory's interim transitional governing authority.
He also discussed Japan's efforts to help the Palestinian Authority overcome its mounting financial difficulties, the ministry reported.
Additionally, Motegi highlighted recently approved Japanese humanitarian funding intended to support emergency medical services, waste management operations and infrastructure improvements involving roads and land in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
During a telephone conversation with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reiterated Tokyo's "unwavering" commitment to supporting Palestinian state-building initiatives as part of efforts to achieve a two-state solution, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.
Motegi reaffirmed Japan's intention to strengthen cooperation with the Palestinian Authority through several development programs, including the Conference on East Asian Cooperation for Palestinian Development and the Jericho Agro-Industrial Park.
On Gaza's reconstruction, the Japanese foreign minister said Tokyo would take an "active" part in supporting recovery efforts while coordinating with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the territory's interim transitional governing authority.
He also discussed Japan's efforts to help the Palestinian Authority overcome its mounting financial difficulties, the ministry reported.
Additionally, Motegi highlighted recently approved Japanese humanitarian funding intended to support emergency medical services, waste management operations and infrastructure improvements involving roads and land in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
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