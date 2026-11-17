Taiz to Al-Jawf: Yemen Army Reports 661 Strikes on Houthis
(MENAFN) Yemen’s army said Monday that it struck Houthi positions with 661 airstrikes and other attacks over the past few hours, killing or wounding 173 members of the group.
Army spokesman Maj. Gen. Majed al-Nuzaili said in a post on X that 71 Houthi vehicles and pieces of military equipment were also destroyed.
He broke down the attacks as “15 airstrikes, 526 artillery strikes, 53 drone strikes and 67 rocket-launcher attacks,” al-Nuzaili said.
The strikes also wiped out advanced command-and-control centers, observation posts and Houthi fortifications, al-Nuzaili said. He added that troops clashed with Houthi fighters in Taiz in the southwest, Marib in the east and Al-Jawf in the north.
The Houthis had not immediately responded to the army’s statement.
Yemeni forces pledged to press on with Operation “Dawn of Yemen,” while taking steps to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
The operation, launched Oct. 5, seeks to return state institutions to government hands and retake the capital, Sanaa, according to Rashad al-Alimi, head of the Presidential Leadership Council.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis has escalated since July, most sharply in Taiz province, which overlooks the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
The surge has shattered a stretch of relative calm that began in April 2022 and deepened the country’s humanitarian crisis.
A Saudi-led military coalition has backed Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015. The Houthis have held Sanaa and several other provinces since 2014.
Army spokesman Maj. Gen. Majed al-Nuzaili said in a post on X that 71 Houthi vehicles and pieces of military equipment were also destroyed.
He broke down the attacks as “15 airstrikes, 526 artillery strikes, 53 drone strikes and 67 rocket-launcher attacks,” al-Nuzaili said.
The strikes also wiped out advanced command-and-control centers, observation posts and Houthi fortifications, al-Nuzaili said. He added that troops clashed with Houthi fighters in Taiz in the southwest, Marib in the east and Al-Jawf in the north.
The Houthis had not immediately responded to the army’s statement.
Yemeni forces pledged to press on with Operation “Dawn of Yemen,” while taking steps to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
The operation, launched Oct. 5, seeks to return state institutions to government hands and retake the capital, Sanaa, according to Rashad al-Alimi, head of the Presidential Leadership Council.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis has escalated since July, most sharply in Taiz province, which overlooks the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
The surge has shattered a stretch of relative calm that began in April 2022 and deepened the country’s humanitarian crisis.
A Saudi-led military coalition has backed Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015. The Houthis have held Sanaa and several other provinces since 2014.
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