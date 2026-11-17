MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New test head extends platform scalability to address high-power and high-pin-count applications

TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced the V93000 EXA ScaleTM QX test head, the latest addition to its EXA Scale SoC test platform. Designed to address the rapidly increasing test requirements of AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and advanced digital devices, the QX test head introduces a new four-card-cage, 36-slot architecture that provides unprecedented scalability for high-power and high-pin-count semiconductor devices.

As AI and HPC devices continue to push the limits of power consumption, pin count and package complexity, semiconductor manufacturers require test infrastructure that can scale alongside evolving device architectures. The EXA Scale QX addresses these challenges by expanding the proven V93000 EXA Scale platform with additional slot capacity, power capability and digital density, enabling customers to support next-generation devices and emerging AI and HPC workloads while preserving continuity across their existing test environments.

Representing the next step in the EXA Scale platform's evolution, the QX test head extends Advantest's scalable architecture from CX (one card cage), SX (two card cages) and LX (three card cages) configurations to the new four-card-cage design. The EXA Scale QX test head maintains the established EXA Scale instrument and platform compatibility while expanding capacity to 36 instrument slots. With test head dimensions nearly identical to those of the EXA Scale LX, the EXA Scale QX maintains unrestricted compatibility with external equipment such as wafer probers, final test handlers and die-level probers. When integrated with the XHC32 double current pogo cable and XHD (Xtreme High Density) pogo blocks, the QX design provides an enhanced infrastructure that doubles the number of channels and amount of current per pogo block, enabling significantly higher overall power delivery while maintaining architectural continuity across card cages, backplanes, and system control.

Key power components are accommodated through an external rack, allowing the platform to scale without disrupting compatibility with the established EXA Scale ecosystem. With these features, the system supports demanding applications that require high current delivery, higher digital I/O counts, large reticle sizes, multi-site test, and greater test-head capacity-all within a trusted unified test platform.

“With EXA Scale QX, we are extending the V93000 single scalable platform to meet the most demanding future test requirements,” said Ralf Stoffels, Division Manager, V93000 Product Unit, Advantest.“As device architectures evolve toward higher power, higher pin counts, and advanced packaging, EXA Scale QX provides our customers with the infrastructure headroom they need, while preserving a consistent and scalable platform strategy.”

The EXA Scale QX is expected to be available in the first quarter of FY2027. To learn more about the QX test head, as well as Advantest's full line of automated test equipment and materials, please visit booth #W1779 at SEMICON Japan 2026, December 9-11, at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE Prime: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductor devices such as high-performance compute (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, industrial and consumer applications. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company offers a broad portfolio of test solutions that span the semiconductor value chain, developing advanced test solutions for wafer sort and final test, design verification and silicon validation, and system-level test solutions, as well as test handlers, device interfaces and scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing. Advantest also offers data analytics solutions designed to improve semiconductor yield. More information is available at .

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at