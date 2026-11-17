GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that its Bot Party Club (BPTY) presale sold out in 23 minutes on Toobit Launchpad.

To mark the sellout, the exchange has introduced a $30,000 spot trading rewards campaign running from November 17 to December 8, 2026.

The trading campaign includes three activities, with $8,000 allocated to daily lucky draws. Traders who reach 100 USDT in BPTY/USDT trading volume can earn one draw chance, up to 10 per day. Available prizes include BPTY tokens, USDT Bonuses, Trial Funds, and Futures Position Vouchers.

A separate $2,000 reward pool is available to eligible new traders who create a Toobit account during the campaign and reach at least 50 USDT in BPTY/USDT trading volume. Rewards range from 100 to 5,000 BPTY and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The remaining $20,000 is allocated to spot trading volume milestones across selected trading pairs. Eligible traders can receive BPTY airdrops and Futures Position Vouchers, with the highest tier offering 5,000 BPTY and a 500 USDT Futures Position Voucher for 10,000 USDT in cumulative eligible trading volume.

Traders can register through the official BPTY campaign page. Full participation requirements, eligible trading pairs, reward distribution rules, and applicable terms are available in the official Toobit announcement.

BPTY is Toobit's fifth Launchpad presale of 2026, following FWX, SOLIB, DHF, and Hallucoin (HALLU). Bot Party Club is a community-driven meme project inspired by internet bots, encouraging participants to create original characters, memes, and other digital content.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

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