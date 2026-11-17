FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Quality ISO Administrator and Quality Manager at Survival Armor, Inc. Brings Decades of Manufacturing Expertise, Integrity, and Purpose to Protective Body ArmorFort Myers, Florida – Corina Marsh is a seasoned quality professional with more than two decades of experience in manufacturing and quality assurance. She currently serves as Quality ISO Administrator and Quality Manager at Survival Armor, Inc. in Fort Myers, where she specializes in ballistic quality for protective body armor used by law enforcement and military personnel. In this role, she is deeply committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety, reliability, and compliance. Corina takes great pride in contributing to products that have directly helped save lives. She brings integrity, honesty, and accountability to every aspect of her work, along with strengths in quality control, team leadership, and communication.Corina's career in the quality field began at a wire wheel manufacturing company. There, hands-on experience across multiple responsibilities sparked her lasting passion for quality systems and continuous improvement. She went on to work in automotive quality control for almost twenty years. After relocating to Lehigh Acres approximately four years ago, she transitioned into the specialized field of ballistic quality assurance. She has continued to expand her expertise through professional development, earning certifications as an ISO 9001:2015 Internal Auditor and an ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Lead Implementer Professional, and she also holds a quality control specialist certification. As an active member of ASQ and Exemplar Global, she remains dedicated to advancing excellence within the quality profession.Recognized for her leadership and contributions to a traditionally male-dominated industry, Corina was selected for inclusion in Influential Women for 2026. She attributes her success to the incredible people who have supported and guided her throughout her career. She considers herself fortunate to have worked alongside outstanding mentors, colleagues, and organizations that helped shape her professional growth. Their encouragement, knowledge, and trust have played a significant role in where she is today, and she firmly holds that she would not have reached this point without them. Reflecting on her path, she recalls landing a great job right away and seeing it as the start of the next journey of her life.The best career advice Corina has received is simple and enduring: do what you know in your heart is right. For young women entering manufacturing and quality careers, her advice is to trust themselves and not be discouraged by the challenges that can come with working in a male-dominated field. She encourages them to go with their gut, work hard, and stay confident in their abilities. In her experience, persistence, determination, and self-belief help women overcome obstacles and reach the goals they set for themselves.Corina sees one of the biggest challenges in her field as breaking through the stigma and barriers women often face in male-dominated industries. At the same time, she recognizes that this challenge creates real opportunities for growth, leadership, and positive change. Women who remain persistent, confident, and committed to their work, she notes, are helping reshape the industry and open doors for future generations.Integrity and honesty are the values that guide Corina most in both her professional and personal life. She also regards kindness as essential to how people work with and support one another. Above all, she values doing meaningful work that has a real impact, especially work that contributes to saving lives and making a difference for others. Outside of work, she dedicates her free time to helping animals in need, extending her sense of care beyond the workplace.Through decades of commitment to quality, a steady focus on safety, and a generous spirit toward colleagues and newcomers alike, Corina has built a career defined by purpose. Her work helps ensure that the armor worn by officers and service members meets the standards they depend on. Corina Marsh continues to show that careful, principled work can protect lives and open the way for the women who follow her.Learn More about Corina Marsh:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Showcases Corina Marsh: Upholding Ballistic Quality Standards That Help Protect Those Who Serve News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 08:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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