Lebanon, US Explore Security Plans for Southern Lebanon After UNIFIL Exit
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held talks with US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz on Monday to examine potential arrangements for southern Lebanon once the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) completes its mission at the end of this year, as well as discuss wider regional developments.
The meeting took place in Beirut, where Aoun welcomed Waltz alongside US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, members of the American delegation and former diplomat Simon Karam, who leads Lebanon's delegation in the tripartite negotiations, according to a presidential statement.
Discussions centered on the deteriorating situation in southern Lebanon, particularly in light of ongoing Israeli military operations and Israel's alleged failure to fulfill its obligations under a US-mediated framework agreement reached last June, the statement said.
The two sides also examined possible arrangements for the period after UNIFIL's mandate expires in southern Lebanon. However, the presidency did not disclose further information about the proposals or mechanisms being considered.
Waltz meets Lebanon's top political officials
During his official visit, the US ambassador also held discussions with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail in central Beirut on Monday.
Waltz subsequently met Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at his residence in Ain al-Tineh, according to a statement issued by Berri's media office.
No additional information was provided regarding the discussions or the results of the meetings with either Salam or Berri.
The meeting took place in Beirut, where Aoun welcomed Waltz alongside US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, members of the American delegation and former diplomat Simon Karam, who leads Lebanon's delegation in the tripartite negotiations, according to a presidential statement.
Discussions centered on the deteriorating situation in southern Lebanon, particularly in light of ongoing Israeli military operations and Israel's alleged failure to fulfill its obligations under a US-mediated framework agreement reached last June, the statement said.
The two sides also examined possible arrangements for the period after UNIFIL's mandate expires in southern Lebanon. However, the presidency did not disclose further information about the proposals or mechanisms being considered.
Waltz meets Lebanon's top political officials
During his official visit, the US ambassador also held discussions with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail in central Beirut on Monday.
Waltz subsequently met Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at his residence in Ain al-Tineh, according to a statement issued by Berri's media office.
No additional information was provided regarding the discussions or the results of the meetings with either Salam or Berri.
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