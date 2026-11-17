MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) A month ago, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Army revived their ambitious K-2 project, aimed at targeting Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir simultaneously. The Khalistan-Kashmir initiative has been in the works for several years, but Pakistan has now decided to step up its efforts to push the project forward.

Intelligence agencies have assessed that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains fragile, with the ISI recording both successes and setbacks in its operations. However, the situation in Punjab appears to be more serious, with new patterns of terror-related activities emerging with each passing day.

The Punjab strategy solely focuses on challenging the security mechanism. Elements of the so-called Khalistan movement have been told to step up attacks on security personnel. An attack on a security person is the most lethal form of terror, as it creates maximum panic in the minds of the people.

An official said attacks targeting police personnel and other security forces have a deeper psychological impact on the public than other forms of targeted violence.

“The objective of these Khalistani elements is to carry out repeated attacks on security personnel to undermine public confidence in the state's security apparatus,” the official said.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that in the Punjab case, the ISI has opened the field to multiple players.

“There are no longer jurisdictional restrictions like has been the case in the past, whereby only the Khalistan elements would focus on Punjab, while other groups would stay away,” the official said.

For instance, in Jammu and Kashmir, the ISI only promotes groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) or Hizbul Mujahideen, while offering very little space for other players.

In Punjab, the ISI has widened the network of groups involved in its activities, bringing Khalistani outfits such as Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), among others, into the picture. In recent operations, the ISI has also backed the Shehzad Bhatti network and his purported outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), to carry out attacks.

According to the official, this strategy has brought more players into the state's security landscape while diverting attention and pressure away from Khalistani groups.

The bigger plan is to have a wave of attacks that would alternate between the TTH and the other Khalistani terror groups.

The Khalistani terror groups have, for now, been instructed to focus more on drug trafficking, while the TTH has been told to extensively target security personnel, the official said.

Another official said that this year alone has witnessed six killings of police personnel in Punjab.

“These are not stray incidents, but are coordinated strikes aimed at sending a larger message to society. The ISI wants the people to lose faith in the security mechanism and also create an atmosphere of fear in the state of Punjab. If the ISI is indeed successful in this plan, it would change the outlook of the people, whereby they would lean more towards the Khalistan groups for protection,” the official said.

This automatically ensures that the Khalistan terror groups get the backing of the people, something that they have not been able to achieve to date, the official added.

A major reason behind the Khalistan movement's failure to gain ground in Punjab is its lack of popular support. People who witnessed the horrors of the 1980s have repeatedly cautioned the younger generation against supporting such a movement, reminding them that it would only lead to violence and bloodshed.

This is a sequence that the ISI wants to break by directing the Bhatti network to target security personnel, so that in the long run, it translates into support for Khalistan. This repeated targeting of policemen is aimed at changing the perception of the people, where the security mechanism is concerned.

The latest killing of a Punjab Police head constable, Vinod Kumar, in Gurdaspur is being probed as an ISI-backed hit carried out by the TTH.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Parveen Kumar said that Vinod Kumar had taken a lift from the people who allegedly killed him.

This is not being treated as a one-off incident. Six cops have been killed this year in targeted attacks. Most of these incidents have taken place in the Majha region, which includes Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur. This spate of attacks began in February with the killing of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Singh.

They were shot dead inside a police outpost in Adhian village, Gurdaspur.

In May, ASI Joga Singh was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants near Majitha in Amritsar district.

In September, ASI Harjit Singh was shot dead near the Bhagranwala grain market in Amritsar while he was on night duty. In October, ASI Iqbal Singh was shot dead by the motorcycle-borne assailants on Laukha Road in Naushera Pannuan village of Tarn Taran district.

Further, two Punjab policemen were injured in targeted incidents this year. In September, ASI Jaswant Singh was shot at in Amritsar. In October, ASI Sukhchain Singh was shot in his left arm near Jagdev Khurd, Amritsar Rural. Both personnel survived the attack.

These incidents clearly reveal a pattern behind the killings. It is clear that the ISI has activated its K-2 desk and is heavily focusing on Punjab in the first phase.

Jammu and Kashmir still poses a challenge owing to high security. With Punjab going to the polls next year, such attacks are likely to increase, with the primary target being the security personnel, an official said.