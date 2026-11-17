MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) Due to the indirect impact of Cyclone Akvan, districts in south Bengal will experience rain along with thunderstorms from Thursday onwards, said the Met office on Tuesday.

The third cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal in 21 days is 'Akvan'. It is gradually gaining strength by collecting a large amount of moisture from the sea. The weather office has predicted that there is a strong possibility of it turning into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday evening. It is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on November 19, i.e. the morning after tomorrow.

It is then likely to move north-westwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni by noon on November 20. The maximum speed of the storm may be 145 kilometres per hour.

The weather forecast said that the cyclone will mainly affect Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The coastal areas of Odisha will also be affected. Due to the indirect impact of the cyclone, heavy rain may start in the districts of South Bengal from Thursday. It will continue till Saturday.

According to the forecast, light rain with thunderstorm is likely at one or two places in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Kolkata and Howrah tomorrow (Wednesday). There will be dry weather in the remaining districts of South Bengal.

Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is likely at most places in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Kolkata and Howrah on Thursday.

Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is likely at most places in the state on Friday. Heavy rain is likely at South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts on that day.

Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is likely at most places in the state on Saturday. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is likely at a few places on Sunday.

There is no warning for fishermen along the West Bengal coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea of ​​the northwest Bay of Bengal adjacent to the west-central Bay of Bengal from today till November 20.

Meanwhile, light rain with thunderstorm is likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts in north Bengal during that period. Dry weather is likely in the remaining districts of North Bengal.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Kolkata and surrounding areas was 29.2 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature was 22.2 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees Celsius above normal. The relative humidity was 96 per cent and 52 per cent, respectively.