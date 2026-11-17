MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital has accepted FasterID into Raise Capital, the firm's execution-focused program designed to help startups refine product-market fit and accelerate go-to-market work... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Austin, United States and Poland & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital has accepted FasterID into Raise Capital program, the firm's execution-focused program designed to help startups refine product-market fit and accelerate go-to-market work. The collaboration targets FasterID's mission to make professional discovery faster, more reliable, and more privacy-conscious for recruiters, sales teams, investors, and founders.

FasterCapital and Raise Capital will focus the first 30–60 days on execution milestones that strengthen FasterID's product readiness, data quality processes, and outreach strategy to early users and partners.

Why It Matters?

Businesses continue to face a fragmented people-data landscape that slows hiring, sales, fundraising, and partnerships. Reliable professional discovery remains a time-consuming and error-prone task, reducing the ability of teams to connect with relevant decision-makers when timing matters. FasterID aims to address this market friction by centralizing verified professional profiles, contact enrichment, and role- and skill-based discovery.

What the Startup Delivers?

FasterID is a people intelligence and professional contact discovery platform that helps recruiters, sales teams, founders, investors, and business professionals find the right people faster. The platform is designed to surface professional profiles, career histories, company connections, social links, skills, seniority indicators, and contact discovery features while emphasizing data quality, user transparency, and opt-out mechanisms.

Why Now?

Timing Demand for accurate, privacy-aware professional data is growing as remote work, cross-border hiring, and targeted outreach increase complexity for teams that must identify and reach decision-makers quickly. Advances in data integration and verification make now an appropriate time to build products focused on both scale and trust.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands-on guidance to refine FasterID's execution roadmap and prioritization

– Assistance improving data verification workflows and privacy-friendly practices

– Mentorship and introductions to relevant ecosystem contacts, including potential advisors and early users

– Support in sharpening go-to-market messaging and user onboarding flows

Program Plan (first 30–60 Days)

Initial Work Plan The initial phase will center on product and market validation activities: validating core user journeys for recruiters and sales teams, improving enrichment accuracy and contact verification, and testing messaging with pilot users in the USA and Poland. Work will focus on measurable execution milestones and preparing materials that clarify value propositions for target segments.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support FasterID through Raise Capital. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

Near-Term Roadmap Over the coming 90 days FasterID plans to complete pilot tests with target user groups, incorporate feedback into data and UX improvements, and prepare go-to-market collateral that targets talent sourcing, B2B prospecting, and investor outreach use cases.

About FasterID

FasterID is a people intelligence and professional contact discovery platform that aggregates and enriches professional profiles, contact information, career data, company connections, and skills to help companies, recruiters, sales teams, investors, founders, and business professionals find the right people faster while emphasizing data quality and privacy controls.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The Raise Capital program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.